Isiah Pacheco injury update: Latest on Chiefs RB for AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, but they could do so without running back Isiah Pacheco.

Pacheco has picked up a toe injury, which is also labeled as "turf toe," and has missed his second straight practice as he is still trying to get through the week.

Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride posted on X that Pacheco participated in the team's walkthrough but will not practice.

With the Chiefs being in a good run of form, having a fully fit running back in Pacheco will help their chances of making it to back-to-back Super Bowls.

Pacheco has been a staple of the Chiefs offense since 2022 (his rookie season), and has been a beacon of production and played a role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Isiah Pacheco injury status: What happened to Chiefs RB?

The Chiefs running back has been in good form over the last three games, which includes 130 rushing yards vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, and then in his two playoff games, has rushed for 89 and 97 rushing yards while grabbing a touchdown in each as well.

But this toe injury, or turf toe, which was seemingly picked up in the win over the Buffalo Bills, isn't pleasant and could hinder his ability to drive and cut as he does between the tackles.

However, despite Isiah Pacheco missing consecutive practices, he is saying that he will absolutely be fine to take his place in the AFC Championship game.

So right now, that sounds like good news, and the Chiefs are just being cautious with their star running back.

If Kansas City has any hope of slaying the Ravens, having a solid run game will help take the pressure off Patrick Mahomes and the passing game.

Baltimore's defense has kept teams under 100 rushing yards nine times this season and they are 8-1 when doing so.

The path forward for Baltimore seems clear: stop the run, and with Isiah Pacheco seemingly not 100 percent fit, that could be telling come Sunday.