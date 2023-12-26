Isiah Pacheco injury update: Latest on Chiefs RB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Kansas City Chiefs star running back Isiah Pacheco has been one of the team's key players in their quest for back-to-back Super Bowl wins. The Rutgers alum has amassed similar stats to his rookie year in fewer games, and he is currently on pace to get career highs in all statistical categories.

However, due to injury, Pacheco has missed numerous games in the 2023 season. This comes after the versatile RB didn't miss a single fixture in his rookie season. This article will update you on Pacheco's injury status, what happened to the sophomore running back, and his likely return date.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

Isiah Pacheco injury update

Isiah Pacheco was having a signature game in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before getting hurt, Pacheco had 11 carries for 26 yards, one touchdown and four catches to his name.

However, Pacheco's game ended in a blur as he left in the second half with a concussion and did not return. Following this development, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled him out of the rest of the game.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

Late in the third quarter, Isiah Pacheco received a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a second-and-14 play. Upon turning upfield, Pacheco's helmet came off, and he was hit in the head by the right knee of center Creed Humphrey. An exit to the sideline eventually turned into a locker room visit, seeing the 24-year-old downgraded from questionable to out later in the contest.

Pacheco's appearance against the Las Vegas Raiders was the running back's first after missing the previous two fixtures with a shoulder injury. Pacheco was looking to get his groove on, as he provided a safety blanket for Patrick Mahomes throughout the contest.

Pacheco's potential absence comes at a terrible time for the Chiefs, as the franchise is still trying to figure out their backfield rotation. Ahead of the Raiders' game, the Chiefs placed veteran running back Jerick McKinnon on the injured reserve with a groin issue.

Following the game, the Chiefs are left with La'Mical Perine and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back. Perine was recently elevated off the practice squad, while Edwards-Helaire has a chequered history of fumble issues.

Expand Tweet

When will Isiah Pacheco return?

After defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and confirmed that Pacheco suffered a concussion.

Due to this concussion, it's unsure when Pacheco will return to action. The sophomore running back has entered the concussion protocol, and he'll need to pass a series of tests to be cleared to return to the Gridiron.

In the meantime, the Chiefs will be desperate to get back to winning ways as the 2023 regular season comes to an end.

Deebo Samuel or Odell Beckham Jr.? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16

NFL Predictions 2023-24 × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.