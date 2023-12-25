Isiah Pacheco injury update vs Raiders: What happened to Chiefs RB in Week 16?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has had a difficult Christmas afternoon, as the Chiefs are struggling offensively badly against the Las Vegas Raiders in a crucial AFC West showdown for their playoff seeding. But things might've got even worse for them.

Pacheco got an accidental knee to the head and had to leave the game due to a head injury check. Since concussions need to be automatically checked and the player is obliged to leave the game if he's diagnosed with one, the Chiefs were missing yet another weapon.

A player has to be evaluated in the locker room for a concussion. A few minutes later, midway through the fourth quarter, a concussion was confirmed, and he was deemed OUT for the remainder of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isiah Pacheco falls to the floor after sitting on the table

Things probably can't get worse for the Chiefs on the field. But you can't say the same thing off it.

Pacheco went to the bench to get an initial check, but as soon as he sit into the trainers' table, the table fell to the ground, leaving him in an interesting position.

Expand Tweet

How did the Chiefs find Isiah Pacheco?

Isiah Pacheco was an unlikely hero for the Kansas City Chiefs during their championship run in 2022, with the rookie running back taking over starter duties from Clyde Edwards-Helaire and becoming a key piece of the offense, especially during the playoffs.

With Patrick Mahomes leading the fold, the running game will never be the key for the Chiefs in any season. However, Pacheco's production in 2022 was impressive, and certainly helped the team during last year's Super Bowl run. His running style is a great fit for Kansas City's offensive line, which has been struggling a bit this year as well.

Isiah Pacheco was a seventh-round pick for the Chiefs - just like the San Francisco 49ers with Brock Purdy, they got lucky with a late pick that became an instant superstar for them. He played college football at Rutgers, and has averaged 4.6 rushing yards throughout the first two years of his NFL career.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.