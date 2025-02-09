Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl LIX projections: Pick and predictions for Chiefs RB

For the third time in three NFL seasons, Isiah Pacheco will lead the Kansas City Chiefs' backfield in the Super Bowl. The running back ascended from a seventh-round pick to a superstar, winning rings in both of the first two seasons in the NFL.

The Chiefs need just a single win to complete the first three-peat in Super Bowl history. Kansas City will play a familiar foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, the same team they defeated two seasons ago in the championship game. A good game for their running back is essential.

Isiah Pacheco projections

Playing against one of the league's top defenses is extremely difficult. Under Vic Fangio's leadership, the Eagles have been excellent against the run, but even worse, Pacheco's production has been extremely low in the past few weeks.

Over the past three games, he has amassed just 16 carries, with Kareem Hunt leading the backfield for Kansas City. He has just 30 yards in two playoff games, with 12 receiving yards in two receptions. He also has not scored any touchdowns in the 2024 postseason.

Although he had good performances in previous years, especially against the Eagles (76 yards, TD) in the Super Bowl two years ago, it's clear that betting in Pacheco to have a great game has a high degree of risk.

Odds, stats prediction

The odds are sitting at 22.5 rushing yards for the running back in this game. There might be some value in this pick when considering the low yardage, but at the same time, his recent performances have been awful. His average in 2024 is just 3.7 yards per carry.

As such, and considering his demotion for RB2, it's fair to bet the under in rushing yards for the running back.

Prediction for the game

Even if Pacheco is not expected to have a great game, the Chiefs should still be considered the favorites to win. Steve Spagnuolo's defense has been wonderful in the playoffs, and the X factor in Patrick Mahomes looms large. Most of the analysts predict this to be a close game, but the three-peat looks closer than ever.

