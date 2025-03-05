“It don’t really matter to me” - When Lamar Jackson made feelings known on being the last pick in 2018 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL Draft class featured many talented athletes who would become the cornerstones of their respective franchises in the years to come. One standout among them was a quarterback from Louisville, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, dressed in a green suit with a navy blue bow tie, patiently waited as the first round neared its conclusion. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens called his name. In an April 2018 interview with the Ravens' website, Jackson shared his thoughts on being drafted last in the first round:

“It was pretty unreal for me. I got picked last, first round, it don’t really matter to me. I’m just happy to be picked first round. It’s just an honor for the coaches to believe in me, Mr. Ozzie to believe in me. I’m just ready to go to Baltimore.”

Although Jackson was widely regarded as a first-round talent, he was the only quarterback from his class selected outside the top 10. The other quarterbacks in the group included Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen.

Selected No. 32 overall, Jackson was the Ravens' second pick of the night. Earlier, they had traded their original No. 16 pick down to No. 22 and then to No. 25, where they selected tight end Hayden Hurst.

Baltimore Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome bets high on Lamar Jackson

When former GM Ozzie Newsome saw that Lamar Jackson was still available, he made a bold move. He traded the No. 52 and No. 125 picks, along with a 2019 second-round pick, to the Philadelphia Eagles to secure another first-round selection. Newsome later explained his reasoning:

“No. 1, the person. When he came in and sat with me on his (official) visit, I came away feeling very good about the kid, the person. Then you watch the tape … And yes, there is some development (to make). But every player that we take, regardless of position, needs some development. So, he just falls into that category.”

Looking back, Newsome’s decision proved to be a game-changer for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson has emerged as a generational talent, redefining the quarterback position with his dual-threat ability. His rushing skills were so impressive that multiple experts suggested he switch to wide receiver. However, Jackson remained steadfast in his goal to play quarterback—and has since proved his critics wrong.

