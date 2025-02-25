"It was not good": Jason Kelce once revealed his 'humbling experience' playing as QB

A quarterback is perhaps one of the most important players in the NFL. Former Philadelphia Eagles captain and legend Jason Kelce found it out first-hand when he played as a quarterback himself.

Ad

Jason Kelce made his name in the NFL playing as a Center for 12 seasons. Despite being ranked as one of the best in his role to protect his quarterback, Jason only experienced calling the game once. In a candid practice session from August 2022, Jason narrated his experience to coach Nick Sirianni. He said:

“Yeah, it was not good. It was a very humbling experience the only thing I could throw was a fade route.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I did one. I told you. I played one game of quarterback in high school… quarterback, one game. Our starting quarterback missed a practice and I threw like a decent go ball in practice just to f*** around. So, they are like, ‘You're playing the first half against Shaker and I went out there, I threw two passes; one incomplete and one interception.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

After a dismal start to the game, Jason was running around without any idea. He would drop back after the snap and just take off. Although Jason had a successful drive in the first quarter, he was exhausted by the end of it. So, Jason took himself out.

Jason narrated how he made a blunder with the intercepted pass from his first drive.

“I didn't even look at the safety that's right like picked it right away. It was so terrible”

Ad

Jason's younger brother, Travis Kelce transitioned from quarterback

Interestingly, Jason’s younger brother, Travis also played as a quarterback in high school, though, he had a better outing comparatively. Travis was a three-sport athlete who played as a quarterback for Cleveland Heights School in 2006.

“We're pleased with what Travis did," coach Mike Jones said. "We want to pass the ball more, and we will. It's just that we got out to a [24-7] lead and we tried using the clock.”

However, under new coach Jeff Rotsky, Travis had competition for the role of quarterback. However, some teams were looking at Travis as an option for a tight end, as per Rotsky. In 2011, under coach Butch Jones, Travis completed his transition to the role of a tight-end and the rest is history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.