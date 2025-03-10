  • home icon
  • “It kind of pissed me off” - When Pete Carroll joked about D.K. Metcalf’s first impression before 2019 NFL Draft

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 10, 2025 19:13 GMT
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf met with the Seattle Seahawks for an interview at the NFL scouting combine in 2019. What was supposed to be a job interview turned into a battle of shirtless poses when Metcalf arrived without a shirt.

In a video uploaded on X on April 27, 2019, by the official handle of the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll recounted the meeting and sarcastically narrated the funny incident. Carroll said,

"Well, I was kind of surprised when he came into our interview with his shirt off."
"Aaron got him to take his shirt off... It was pretty funny," Seahawks general manager John Schneider added.
The story was hard to believe for reporters, but Carroll confirmed it. He continued,

"No, we’re serious, he did," Carroll said. "He came in with his shirt off. And it kind of pissed me off, so I took my shirt off too. Not for long, though."
Metcalf, billed at 6'4" and 235 lbs, was known for his chiseled physique, with pictures circulating on social media. Hence, Seahawks general manager John Schneider suggested Metcalf walk in shirtless to create an immediate impact on the team. Hesitantly, Metcalf obliged and took off his shirt upon entering the hotel room reserved for the interview.

Metcalf’s arrival made everyone burst into laughter, but Carroll had other ideas in mind. He took off his shirt to assert his dominance over the potential draft candidate in what turned out to be a memorable moment from the 2019 NFL Draft.

D.K. Metcalf and Pete Carroll leaves Seattle Seahawks

The former Ole Miss receiver was then drafted as the No. 64 overall pick in the second round. When Metcalf was informed about his selection through a phone call, it brought tears to his eyes. An emotional Metcalf could only say.

"Why y’all wait this long, man? Damn."

After spending five seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf requested a trade on Wednesday as he entered the final season of his $72 million contract. However, he has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft pick. They have also provided him with a five-year contract extension worth $150 million. Meanwhile, Pete Carroll has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Edited by Gio Vergara
