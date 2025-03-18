“It was retire or move on to a new team” - When Aaron Rodgers opened up on getting traded by Green Bay Packers

It is not often that franchises break their decades-long bond with their star players, but it's happened in a few instances. The Patriots did it with Tom Brady, the Indianapolis Colts did it with Peyton Manning and the Green Bay Packers did it with Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Packers. Yet, the relationship soured by 2023, and he was traded to the New York Jets. When Rodgers faced the media during his first news conference with the Jets, he was asked about his trade.

"When I came out, it was evident that it was retire or move on to a new team,” Rodgers said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers was referring to the offseason at the end of the 2022-23 season when he complained about communication issues with the Packers' management. However, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in March that they had a similar communication issue with the veteran QB. But Rodgers explained that as well.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"People that know me — I'm fortunate to live in a beautiful house,” he said. “The only downside is, I have very limited cell service, so if you want to get a hold of me, I have to see your face. You’ve got to FaceTime me. My only response to the communication thing is, there are records in your phone about who called you when — FaceTime. And there weren’t any specific FaceTimes from the numbers that I was looking at.”

Ad

Rodgers was unhappy that he wasn’t informed about the decision earlier. Regardless, it was clear that both parties wanted to go their separate ways. The Packers hinted at moving on from Rodgers after drafting Jordan Love in 2020. Meanwhile, Rodgers had expressed his disappointment over the selection of a QB as their first offensive player since 2005.

Robert Saleh convinces Aaron Rodgers against retirement

It is safe to assume that the New York Jets weren’t the only team interested in Rodgers, but they were the only ones willing to pursue a trade. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said that there was a 90% chance he would retire.

However, Jets coach Robert Saleh convinced Rodgers to play at least one more season. But Rodgers played two seasons, and now the Jets have released both Saleh and Rodgers by the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.