"It's going to blow up in their faces": Jason Whitlock calls out Shedeur Sanders hype train powered by Deion Sanders’ media machine

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock sent a strong message about Shedeur Sanders and how multiple aggregators and insiders on social media have tried to paint the rookie quarterback.

Sanders has seemingly made a good impression on his teammates, as he is often seen speaking with veterans and Joe Flacco had positive things to say about him. As the 2025 NFL season draws closer, the Browns have a decision to make regarding their starting quarterback.

Whitlock believes that Deion Sanders Sr. and Deion Sanders Jr. are working to put the former Colorado Buffaloes star in a solid position to compete.

“Shedeur Sanders constantly, he's in the news cycle constantly," Whitlock said. "I'm starting to think that Deion and Deion Sanders Jr., and that well-off media machine, are at the heart of and is the engine driving all the conversation about Shedeur Sanders.

Whitlock brought up some tweets praising Sanders, starting with a post from an anonymous Browns assistant praising the rookie quarterback's dominance during training camp.

"This is the Deion Sanders hype machine that has turned a fifth-round pick into one of the biggest stories in the National Football League that they're they're turning him into gold chain wearing Tim Tebow, and I just think it's going to blow up in their faces.”

With all the hype surrounding him, Shedeur Sanders hasn't been handed anything in the NFL and he's working hard to earn his place in the lineup.

Maxx Crosby sends clear message to Shedeur Sanders amid Browns' QB race

Maxx Crosby offered his thoughts on the Shedeur Sanders situation. Crosby could have been teammates with Sanders, but the Raiders passed up on him during the draft.

The defensive end told Johnny Manziel on his "Glory Daze" podcast what Sanders' mentality should be ahead of his first season.

"You could be the No. 1 overall pick or the last pick. Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant. He just got paid $265 million, so all that stuff doesn’t matter," Crosby said while referencing Sanders' draft slide (Timestamp: 42:54).

"You just gotta come in with the right mindset. I think if you just focus strictly on football and go out there and get hold of the locker room, I know he’s going to have a chance to compete."

Sanders is a polarizing figure, but all that could change if he goes out and takes over as the Browns' starting quarterback.

