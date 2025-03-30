“It’s heartbreaking to a degree" - When Joe Namath got candid on Joe Burrow's ACL injury in Bengals QB's rookie season

Joe Burrow had a promising start to his rookie season after he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020. In the 10 games he played as a starter, Burrow passed for 2,688 yards with a completion percentage of 65.3 for 13 touchdowns and rushed for 142 yards for three TDs. He set a rookie record in Week 2 with 37 completions over the Cleveland Browns.

However, Burrow’s dream run came to an end in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team. The injury occurred in the third quarter when he dropped back to pass and was hit low by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Burrow’s left knee buckled upon impact and he was carried off the field.

Responding to Burrow’s season-ending injury, New York Jets legend Joe Namath called it a heartbreaking moment in the then-rookie’s career.

“It’s heartbreaking to a degree, of course," Namath said in 2020, via FOX Sports. "A lot of guys go through it. Lady luck plays a major role in sports and life with injuries and illness. Today, these guys are getting the best medical treatment they can.”

Namath, whose career was also hampered by a series of injuries, was likely the best person to comment on the impact of injuries on a quarterback’s career. However, he also expressed faith in modern science and believed that technology would help Burrow recover in time.

“They’ve done many of these operations over the years now,” Namath said. “Dr. Jim Nicholas, at Lenox Hill Hospital, did my first knee operation, and that was a new process. They’ve refined things, and he’ll recover, and hopefully, he will be as good as new because he’s a terrific player, and we want to see him out there.”

Joe Burrow came back stronger after season-ending injury

Joe Burrow’s injury was severe, as he suffered a Grade 3 ACL tear, a Grade 3 MCL tear, a Grade 3 PCL tear and a meniscus tear in his knee. Cincinnati Bengals medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek said that despite the devastating injury, Burrow could return to full health with the right treatment and enough recovery time.

As expected, the quarterback returned 10 days before the start of the 2021 season. He led the Bengals to a historic Super Bowl appearance and also won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

