"It’s hypocritical" - When C.J. Stroud called his cursing habit contradiction to Texans QB's faith

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud as the no. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The young man was expected to lead the team, but the team management found out later that they had a devoted Christian in the house.

Sports writer Dov Kleiman shared a throwback that brought back memories of when Stroud expressed his desire to stop cursing. Kleiman wrote,

“Powerful: Texans star QB CJ Stroud says he has been struggling with cursing & wants to ELIMINATE cursing from his vocabulary.”

It was from an exclusive interview with Sports Spectrum in August, when Stroud reflected on his behavior, saying:

"I am struggling with curse words right now; I am trying to stop and trying to hold back cause not only am I trying to do it for myself but also like I can’t proclaim that I also love God and have a wild mouth—that doesn’t make sense to me; it’s hypocritical.”

C.J. Stroud’s devotion to God has been a part of his personality since he was a child. Despite coming from a humble background, the riches of his NIL deals and $36 million contract, have not shivered his faith. Instead, he continues reading the bible after a suggestion from a friend.

"I read James III last night and went over the devotion on the way to work this morning. So, it’s stuff like that, people saying me stuff and I ask questions, and I am like a youth in this walk and I wanna learn.”

Stroud’s dedication is often reflected in his words and actions as he almost dedicates every critical moment or win of his life to God.

"I can’t do nothing, just thank my Lord to save, Jesus Christ, man. I’m sorry.,” he said after clinching a playoff spot last year.

Perhaps God has been closer to Stroud, so much so that he has sent a doppelganger for him.

C.J. Stroud's doppelganger fools security and fans at Houston

Online content creator Colin Drum has a striking resemblance to QB C.J. Stroud which helped him slip through the security. Drum later shared a clip on his X account on Sunday as he wrote,

“SECURITY LETS ME INTO THE HOUSTON RODEO FOR FREE THINKING IM CJ STROUD”

Drum not only fooled the security guards but also many fans who approached him and requested selfies.

