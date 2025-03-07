“It's a pretty crazy journey” - When Jordan Love opened up on getting drafted by Packers to be Aaron Rodgers’ successor

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was ecstatic when he received a phone call from the area code “920.” The 6’4”, 224-lb quarterback was on the line with Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, who informed him of his selection.

Love had once struggled to secure an FBS scholarship coming out of high school, but now, the Packers had traded up four spots to draft him as the No. 26 overall pick. During an interview with Packers.com in April 2020, Love expressed his excitement about being a first-round selection. He said:

“My journey has been pretty crazy. Under-recruited, not a whole lot of offers, and finally getting to college and making the most of it as a first-round pick. It's a pretty crazy journey.”

As a sophomore, Love threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns with only six interceptions. The following season, he passed for another 3,400 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst praised Love’s skill set, saying:

“As far as his skill set, he's a very natural thrower, can make all the throws, he's a very good athlete, he has the kind of size we look for. I just think there's some rawness to him, but I just think he's got everything in front of him. And we really like the guy.”

Aaron Rodgers' backup Jordan Love's arrival creates controversy

Love’s selection sparked controversy, as he was expected to serve as a backup to NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. He was the first offensive player drafted by the Packers in the first round since Rodgers himself in 2005.

Love acknowledged the opportunity to learn from Rodgers, stating:

“Being able to be in Green Bay and be behind Aaron Rodgers, that's one of the guys I grew up watching, learned how to do it from him. I would say that this is a really good situation to be in, not being thrown out there. I'm behind one of the great quarterbacks in the league. So just being able to sit behind him and learn, what's better than that?”

Growing up in California, Love was thrilled about the chance to be Rodgers’ backup, but not everyone in the Packers organization shared the same excitement.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams eventually left the team, and Rodgers was reportedly displeased with the selection, knowing the Packers were preparing for his eventual replacement. Rodgers ultimately departed in 2023, paving the way for Love to take over as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

