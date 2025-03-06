“It’s a whirlwind” - When Alex Smith opened up on initial conversation with Patrick Mahomes after 2017 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold in the 2017 NFL Draft when they selected Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick. Although the Chiefs already had a veteran quarterback in Alex Smith, head coach Andy Reid was focused on the future.

Smith, a seasoned Pro Bowler, had led the Chiefs to the playoffs four times in five seasons. As a result, he was the confirmed starter for the 2017 season. However, he was shocked by the team’s decision to draft a quarterback in the first round. Despite his initial reaction, Smith reached out to Mahomes and congratulated him.

During an interview with The Kansas City Star in May 2017, Smith recalled their first interaction:

“Yeah, we talked. Really. just touching base. It was quick. It’s a whirlwind. I can remember being there. There’s a lot going on—you’re meeting a thousand different people. It can kind of be an overload."

"I just wanted to introduce myself and tell him we’re going to have plenty of time to get to know each other, starting today.”

The Chiefs’ decision to draft a quarterback in the first round brought back memories of Smith’s departure from the San Francisco 49ers. He had been replaced by Colin Kaepernick and later traded to Kansas City in 2013 for a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and a conditional pick in the 2014 draft.

Andy Reid had a plan for Patrick Mahomes involving Alex Smith

The Chiefs took a significant risk to acquire Mahomes. They traded their No. 27 and No. 91 overall picks in the 2017 draft, along with their first-round pick in the 2018 draft. Smith understood that his time with the Chiefs was now limited. However, he viewed the situation differently than his experience in San Francisco.

“Obviously, they took a QB early, and that scenario and everything that comes with it is similar. Other than that, this is a completely different coaching staff, a completely different team. I feel like I’m a much different player. So all of those things are very different.”

Coach Reid had clear communication with Smith regarding the selection of Mahomes. He wanted Mahomes to spend at least one season under Smith to give the rookie quarterback time to develop and transition. The strategic decision paid off, as Patrick Mahomes finished his first season as a starter with an NFL MVP award. The rest is history.

