“It was a sh*t show” – Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan details what went down during forced Falcons to Colts trade

Last season, quarterback Matt Ryan was the signal-caller for the Indianapolis Colts. Before the 2022–2023 season, Ryan was the quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008–2021.

After starting 12 games last season for the Colts, Ryan was released at the end of the season, becoming a free agent. While Ryan has yet to officially retire, he signed with CBS Sports as a football analyst on May 15, 2023.

Following his one season in Indianapolis, Ryan described the situation as a s**t show.

“I mean, it was a s— show, you know, it was a s— show of 18 months basically is the best way to describe it,” Ryan told The Athletic on Monday morning. “But I think everybody in our family handled it well and came out of it stronger and in a really good spot.”

Matt Ryan is eager to get his new career as a game analyst for CBS started — while still trying to process how his playing career (may have) ended.

Why did the Falcons trade away Matt Ryan?

Matt Ryan during the Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts

The Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts to find a new, young, franchise quarterback. Before trading Ryan, the Falcons hadn't made the postseason since the 2016–2017 season, when Ryan led them to the Super Bowl.

Ryan has been their quarterback since 2008 and seemed to have reached his peak during the 2016–17 season, where he won league MVP. Since that season, Ryan has recorded just one more winning season with the franchise.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Falcons knew Ryan would only get older, with his productivity likely to decrease.

On March 21, 2022, they traded Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They then drafted quarterback Desmon Ridder in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Why did the Colts release Matt Ryan?

Matt Ryan during the Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts released Ryan after one season with the team.

As the team's starter, Ryan went 4-7-1 as the starting quarterback and had one of the worst seasons of his career. He threw a career-low 14 touchdowns while throwing 13 interceptions. He also posted the second-worst passer rating (83.9) in his career.

The Colts knew Ryan wasn't getting any younger, and after having Carson Wentz and Phillip Rivers as their quarterback's the two seasons prior, they wanted to get younger at the position.

They got younger as they drafted Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

