“It still stings” - When Patrick Mahomes reflected on first playoff loss to Tom Brady’s Patriots before 2018 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showcased glimpses of his elite skills in his first season as a starter in 2018. He shocked many by finishing the season with the best stats of his career. Mahomes passed for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, an RTG of 113.8 and a QBR of 80.3. He also bagged the NFL MVP award in 2019.

Despite a tremendous season, Mahomes’ dreams of a Super Bowl ring were shattered when the Chiefs lost their AFC championship game against an experienced Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. Recalling his first postseason loss to Brady, Mahomes expressed his disappointment in an appearance on ESPN’s "SportsCenter" in February 2019.

“We started out too slow and we ran out of time in the end but when you play teams like that they know how to execute and find ways to win and so, we make sure that we start fast and find ways to win it on our part," Mahomes said. "I mean, it still stings.”

By the end of the second quarter, the Patriots were leading 14-0. Although a passing touchdown by Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs inch closer, 14-7, New England led 17-7 after the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs' comeback

Things turned around drastically in the fourth as the Kansas City Chiefs gained momentum with back-to-back touchdowns to lead the game 21-17. After a tough battle, the two teams were tied at 31 at the end of regulation. Tom Brady led a 13-play drive for 75 yards to secure a thrilling 37-31 win.

“I mean honestly you definitely feel better because you know, there were stuff that you did good in the game, at the same time, I mean you still didn't win and the ultimate goal is to be in the Super Bowl,” Patrick Mahomes said in 2019, via 'SportsCenter.'

It was Mahomes’ only loss against the Patriots in the postseason. He led his team to a Super Bowl victory the next season. As of the 2025 Super Bowl, Mahomes' knockout record stands at 17-4, losing two AFC championships and two Super Bowl games.

