J.J. Watt once came close to snubbing Aaron Rodgers for the NFL MVP award

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award in the 2024 season, making it the 13th successive campaign a QB has won it. The award has almost become synonymous with the best QB of the season.

However, there have been rare occasions when non-QBs have won the award. Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was the last non-QB to win the award in 2012.

In 2014, former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt came close to winning it; however, he lost to former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who won the second MVP award of his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers received 31 votes, while Watt got 13. Although the difference between their votes is wide, Watt’s performance was equally impressive as Rodgers', if not better.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Packers signal-caller completed 65.6% of his passes for 4,381 yards and 38 touchdowns with five interceptions. Although these numbers are excellent, it isn’t too astonishing, as Rodgers had statistically better seasons in 2011, 2016, 2020 and 2021.

However, Watt’s stats were remarkable for his role. He had 20.5 sacks, 78 tackles, five fumble recoveries, one interception for an 80-yard run and was an All-Pro in dual roles: defensive end and defensive tackle. Additionally, he also had five TDs, three in receiving and one forced safety.

There were debates that the award should have gone to Watt instead of Rodgers and the Houston Texans expressed their disappointment over the decision.

“J.J. Watt should have been the 2014 MVP," the Texans tweeted in September 2023.

Expand Tweet

J.J. Watt clarifies his stance on Aaron Rodgers winning NFL MVP award

Despite the support J.J. Watt received from fans, he believed that Rodgers was the best choice.

“The honest truth is that it’s physically impossible for any one player to be more “valuable” than the quarterback. They touch the ball every single play. A QB should always win MVP. “Best Player” and “MVP” are often, but not always the same. (Aaron was very deserving IMO),” Watt tweeted in September 2023.

Expand Tweet

Watt’s words exemplify his humbleness and understanding of the game. If it wasn’t for Rodgers, Watt could have joined the elite list with Alan Page (1971) and Lawrence Taylor (1986) as defensive linemen who have won the award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.