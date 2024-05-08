J. J. Watt career earnings: How much did Texans legend make in NFL?

J. J. Watt is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. The Houston Texans legend is considered one of the best players of his era and broke numerous franchise and league records as a Texan.

According to Spotrac, J. J. Watt made $129,748,000 in his 12-year NFL career. The former first-round draft pick earned 100,748,000 with the Houston Texans and $29 million playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J. J. Watt had a stellar NFL career

J. J. Watt was drafted by the Houston Texans after an admirable college football career at Central Michigan and Wisconsin. Watt didn't waste time adapting to the league, and in year two, he was racking up All-Pro nods and Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

He spent most of his career with the Houston Texans, becoming a franchise legend for his performances on the gridiron and generosity. Watt earned all his All-Pro, Pro Bowl and Defensive Player of the Year Awards with the Texans before enjoying two years at the end of his professional football career with the Arizona Cardinals.

He retired from the NFL at the end of the 2022 season, amassing an impressive 12.5 sacks in 16 games. He retired from the NFL as the only player with multiple 20-sack seasons.

Expand Tweet

Is J. J. Watt coming out of retirement?

J.J. Watt might have been retired since 2022, but the Texans' icon has opened the door on a shock return to the Gridiron. Watt told SportsRadio 610:

"I'm a very fortunate, lucky man. I have a beautiful wife, I have a beautiful son. I've had 12 great years in this league, and I'm very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great. I told DeMeco last year, I said, 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there.'

"And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I'll tell him that, because I'm not going to keep training the way I've been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I'll be there for him. I don't anticipate that happening. They've got a very good group."

This should be music to the ears of the Houston Texans fan base. However, due to the strength of his team's defense, DeMeco Ryans' chances of picking up the phone could be less.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback