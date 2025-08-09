J.K. Dobbins fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Broncos RB

J.K. Dobbins has consistently proven to be an elite fantasy football running back whenever he has been healthy. This includes a solid RB23 overall finish last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, despite missing four games with an injury. He switched teams to the Denver Broncos during the NFL offseason, so here's where his 2025 fantasy outlook currently stands.

Ad

J.K. Dobbins 2025 NFL fantasy outlook

J.K. Dobbins

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J.K. Dobbins spent most of last season as the featured running back for the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished as the overall RB23 with weekly finishes among the top 15 running backs. This was also the first time since 2020 that he was able to appear in more than eight games, which should be encouraing to his fantasy outlook, but switching teams presents a different situation for him.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Joining the Denver Broncos appear to be unfavorable for Dobbins, especially considering they selected RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. This suggests a split backfield at best, but it's also possible that the rookie leads the committee in touches. The questionable workload makes Dobbins a risky pick in fantasy drafts this season.

Is J.K. Dobbins a good fantasy pick this year?

Dobbins would enter the 2025 fantasy football season with massive upside if he were playing in the same situation as he was last year, but this is no longer the case. His ceiling remains relatively high based on his past results, but being with the Broncos and competing with Harvey for touches signficantly lowers his floor.

Ad

This doesn't mean that Dobbins should be avoided in fantasy drafts this year, despite his lowered expectations. In fact, this could create an opprtunity to land him in a much later round, and if Harvey is a rookie bust, Dobbins has a path to taking over in a featured back role, where he could be an absolute steal for this season.

Where should you pick Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins?

Dobbins vs Harris vs White

Dobbins currently ranks as the 114th overall player and RB40 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted around tenth round of most drafts as a bench piece for many rosters.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Dobbins in favor of other veteran running backs in similar situations with a comparable ADP, such as Najee Harris and Rachaad White this year. All three of them are in a backfield where they will need to compete for touches, but Dobbins still carries the most upside of the trio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.