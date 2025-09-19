J.K. Dobbins or Jaylen Warren or Javonte Williams: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season is underway and all managers should be working on their final lineups. It's always improtant to have a strong strategy for running backs each week, mostly based on their recent performances and weekly matchups. For thos decididng between J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Warren, and Jaconte Williams, here's which one is the best pick.

Ad

J.K. Dobbins vs Jaylen Warren vs Javonte Williams: Who should you start?

Week 3 RBs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J.K. Dobbins fantasy outlook for Week 3

Ad

Trending

J.K. Dobbins has been a productive fantasy football running back whenever he has been healthy. He is with his thid team in as many years this season and is off to yet another promising start. He has finished as the weekly RB13 and RB15 in his first two games with the Denver Broncos entering a matchup against his former team the Los Angeles Chargers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jaylen Warren fantasy outlook for Week 3

Ad

Jaylen Warren ahas emerged as the most reliable Pittsburgh Steelers running back this year so far ahead of Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson. The veteran has recorded weekly finishes of RB17 and RB13 in his first two games since Najee Harris' departure from the franchise. This makes him an intriguing Week 3 option against the New England Patriots.

Javonte Williams fantasy outlook for Week 3

Javonte Williams beat out rookie Jaydon Blue and veteran Miles Sanders for the featured role in the Dallas Cowboys backfield this year. He has been incredible with his new team so far, finishing as the RB3 and RB4 across the first two weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season. He has a strong chance to keep things rolling against the Chicago Bears' struggling defense.

Ad

J.K. Dobbins vs Jaylen Warren vs Javonte Williams: final verdict for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 RBs

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends using Javonte Williams in Week 3 fantasy football lineups over J.K. Dobbins and Jaylen Warren. He is projected to record the most yards and most receptions among this trio of potential lineup options for managers filling out their running back position.

Williams has the superios fantasy outlook this week based on a number of factors. He is playing in the best offense and against the worst defense of the trio this week, while also having better results through two weeks this year than either of the other options. This makes him the clear pick for Week 3 lineups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.