Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best players in the NFL. Not only is he great on the field, but the former LSU star is pretty good on the microphone as well.

He has been pretty vocal throughout the season and has already crowned Joe Burrow as the best quarterback in the game. Chase and the Bengals have an ongoing rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs which was ignited again after he said "Pat Who?" when being asked if Patrick Mahomes is the best in the league.

Travis Kelce clapped back at Chase after that incident, and now the latter has some words to say about the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Ja'Marr Chase is excited about the battle against the Chiefs

Ja'Marr Chase: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Appearing on the Kay Adams Show, here's what Ja'Marr Chase said about the Kansas City Chiefs:

"I'm excited for it, I can't wait for it, I don't wanna say too much because we already had Mr. Kelce come back with something. So, you know, I must be under somebody's skin."

Travis Kelce was not happy after the Bengals wide receiver tried to undermine Patrick Mahomes which is why he referred to it as "bulletin board material."

Last season, before the AFC Championship Game, many of the Cincinnati Bengals players talked a lot about the Chiefs, which motivated Mahomes and co. to put in their best effort.

A similar situation could be observed here as two of the AFC's best are already engaged in beef before the start of the season.

Up & Adams @UpAndAdamsShow



Ja’Marr Chase is excited to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs



: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams “I must be under somebody’s skin.”Ja’Marr Chase is excited to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/vV5Cvn2IPf

The Chiefs will play the Bengals in Week 17

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the upcoming season and that fixture could very well determine which team finishes as the first seed in AFC.

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will be MVP candidates, and it is quite possible, the winner of that game could get end up winning the award. As for Chase and Kelce, they are very important to their team's success, and it will be interesting to see how both of them will perform.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Up & Adams Show and H/T Sportskeeda.