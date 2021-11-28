NFL Fantasy Breakouts: Why you should start WR Ja'Marr Chase for Week 12

Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie season in the NFL could not have been any better for the Cincinnati Bengals or fantasy managers. Although many pundits claimed that the Bengals should have drafted offensive lineman Penei Sewell instead of Chase at number 5 overall in 2021’s NFL draft, the Bengals do not regret that pick.

Taking Joe Burrow’s former teammate at LSU added more explosive passing options for the Bengals’ offense, and Cincinnati is in the thick of the AFC North race with 6 wins to 4 losses.

NFL Fantasy Week 12: WR Ja'Marr Chase is a must start

Ja’Marr Chase’s NFL career is off to a hot start, and his fantasy value is also on fire. Fantasy managers who drafted the rookie receiver as early as the 3rd round are enjoying his 867 receiving yards, 47 receptions, and 8 touchdown catches through 10 games.

Although his per-game reception total and yardage are inconsistent, being Joe Burrow’s main endzone target is a plus to Chase’s fantasy value.

He averages 18.4 yards per reception and has an average depth of target (ADOT) of 15.3, which means he has plenty of big play potential. Expect WR1 numbers from Chase against the Steelers this Sunday.

Against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers this week, fantasy managers should not hesitate to start Ja’Marr Chase (not that they would). For DFS purposes, Chase is also a good pick against an exploitable Pittsburgh passing defense.

DFS players will have to pay up for his services, but the game should be a neutral game script, with both offenses moving the ball well enough for plenty of scoring opportunities.

Although the Pittsburgh/Cincinnati game has an over/under total of 45, this matchup is important to both teams who are vying to keep up with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Expect a close game where either side balances their passing attack with their rushing game.

Ja’Marr Chase averages 7.9 targets a game, which leads the team so fantasy managers can be confident that Chase will continue to operate at a high usage in the Bengals’ passing attack.

Look for Ja’Marr Chase to grab 5 passes for 80 yards and a score. No other rookie this year is as fantasy relevant on a week-to-week basis as Chase has been. This is similar to the production of last year's rookie receiver Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, who was also a teammate of Chase in college.

As Joe Burrow gets further away from his serious knee injury from late last season, fantasy managers can expect the duo to continue to find ways to score.

Edited by LeRon Haire