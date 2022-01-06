Ja'Marr Chase or Micah Parsons - Which NFL rookie has had the better season?

Ja'Marr Chase and Micah Parsons are two of the most outstanding rookies of the 2021 NFL season. They have also had two of the best rookie seasons of all time for their positions. There is no question that both of them have been spectacular, but it's fair to wonder which one is having the better overall season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Micah Parsons

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons would be the best overall rookie of the year if he had played in most other NFL seasons. He ranks sixth in the entire league with 13 sacks entering Week 18. He is just 1.5 sacks behind the all-time rookie record of 14.5 sacks, set by Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon "The Freak" Kearse in the 1999 season.

Parsons also recorded 84 total tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and three passes defended prior to the final game of the 2021 regular season. Micah Parsons is a massive favorite to win the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and is also in the running for the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award for his contributions and versatility.

Dallas Cowboys Network @TheCowboysNet Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: I take complete pride in being the most versatile player in the NFL. ✭ #dallascowboys Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: I take complete pride in being the most versatile player in the NFL. ✭ #dallascowboys https://t.co/YvKnNdLP9D

Most years, Parsons would clearly be the best overall rookie of the season, but 2021 was unfortunately not one of those years.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is having an historic season. He is setting records during one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history by any player, and especially by a wide receiver.

Willie Lutz @willie_lutz



2x AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk 7 & 17)

4x Rookie of the Week (Wk 1, 5, 6, & 7)

Nickelodeon Valuable Player (Wk 7)



Two things are true: 1) Ja’Marr needs a bigger trophy case 2) gotta be Offensive Rookie of the Year. Awards for Ja’Marr Chase this season:2x AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk 7 & 17)4x Rookie of the Week (Wk 1, 5, 6, & 7)Nickelodeon Valuable Player (Wk 7)Two things are true: 1) Ja’Marr needs a bigger trophy case 2) gotta be Offensive Rookie of the Year. Awards for Ja’Marr Chase this season:🏆 2x AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk 7 & 17)🏆 4x Rookie of the Week (Wk 1, 5, 6, & 7)🏆 Nickelodeon Valuable Player (Wk 7)Two things are true: 1) Ja’Marr needs a bigger trophy case 2) gotta be Offensive Rookie of the Year. https://t.co/8MI4tzRJtz

Chase ranks fourth in the entire NFL with 1,429 receiving yards. He has already broken the rookie record for receiving yards in a season. The previous record was set by Justin Jefferson, who recorded 1,400 receiving yards in the 2020 season. Ja'Marr Chase leads all other rookies this season by a margin of 400 or more receiving yards entering the final week of the 2021 NFL season.

Chase's 13 receiving touchdowns are the second most among all players this year, trailing only Cooper Kupp (15). Chase is averaging 18.1 yards per reception, the highest in the NFL. He is not just the best rookie of the season, and the heavy favorite to win the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but he is already one of the very best wide receivers in the entire NFL.

