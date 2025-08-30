Jack Bech Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Raiders rookie WR this year?

Jack Bech turned heads during the offseason as an impressive rookie for the Las Vegas Raiders. The wide receiver attracted national media attention due to a family tragedy at the start of the year, but he still managed to put it aside and pursue his NFL dream.
He joined the Las Vegas Raiders and is expected to have a major offensive role right from the start, with Geno Smith arriving at the franchise and a new offensive scheme led by Chip Kelly. Let's see what his value could be for fantasy football.
Should you draft Raiders WR Jack Bech in 2025?
The Raiders are clearly looking to improve their passing offense in 2025. Las Vegas improved at quarterback by trading for Geno Smith, but also added Amari Cooper in free agency, with Bech and Dont'e Thornton joining via draft.
The arrival of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will see the team shifting to a bigger use of 12 personnel and formations with spread sets of wide receivers. They're likely to have Bech as their No. 2 receiver, giving him plenty of opportunities.
Jack Bech's fantasy outlook in 2025
He's not expected to be a big difference maker for fantasy purposes. The Raiders are not considered contenders, and there's still work to do before they can push for a playoff spot. Smith is far from being an elite quarterback, and the passing offense is not among the best in the league.
According to Fantasy Pros, Bech has an ADP of No. 174 and his projections are of 243 receiving yards and 20 receptions for the upcoming season. Those are not relevant numbers for fantasy football.
Is Jack Bech a good pick in fantasy football this year?
Frankly speaking, he's not. He does not have enough value to merit a draft pick in 2025. Despite good vibes around Las Vegas, this is still a team that needs more time to really start competing against the best teams in the conference.
He's a good player to keep an eye around as a possible waiver wire pickup if he starts producing above expectations. But he's not worth a draft pick at the start of the season.
Where should you draft Jack Bech this year?
You should not draft him in 2025 and just monitor him around the waiver wire. There are better options to fill your roster at the start of the year. However, he's the kind of player to keep an eye around and maybe pick up later in the season.
