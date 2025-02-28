Jack Bech NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for TCU WR

Jack Bech (pronounced Jack Besh) was arguably the story of January when it comes to NFL prospects. The TCU wide receiver lost his brother in the terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, per the NFL Network broadcast. Just one month later, the wide receiver took the spotlight in the Senior Bowl.

Bech caught the game-winning touchdown and was crowned the game's MVP. However, one great performance in a de facto All-Star game is far from the only sample size that matters. It's a resume booster and his story is one of the most unique in Senior Bowl history.

However, what does the full scope of his abilities look like? Here's a look and a sense of where he could land in late April.

Jack Bech's NFL Draft profile

Jack Bech at 2025 Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

The TCU wide receiver spent just half of his college career with the university. Before transferring, he played for two years at LSU. However, in three of his four college seasons, he earned less than 500 yards in every year and less than 201 yards in two seasons.

That said, his best year was his final season with TCU, piling up 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. He's trending up in a big way, but one would have hoped to see another season of similar production. Plus, the decision to transfer raises questions.

NFL draft expert Lance Zierlein questioned his ability to win in fly routes and also claimed he needed to improve his effort as a run blocker. The transfer and effort questions are the biggest red flags, but his production is trending upward at the most important time. Overall, he makes sense as an early Day 3 pick.

Jack Bech 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for TCU WR

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talent at the top of the roster, but Lamar Jackson could always use some extra talent on his third or fourth read. Bech would offer that this year and with Nelson Agholor on pace to move on this offseason, adding some more youth for Jackson's team makes sense.

If he ends up available for the Baltimore Ravens after filling their secondary draft quota, they could do worse than Jack Bech.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a breakout wide receiver. Bech might not be that guy as a top-of-the-line pick, but he could be a diamond in the rough. The Chargers should have already picked up a name in free agency like Chris Godwin by the draft comes around, so Jack Bech should fill in underneath.

The Chargers likely will draft a player higher first, but if Bech becomes available on Day 3, it would be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be moving on from Chris Godwin. Jalen McMillan showed enough flash with eight touchdowns in 2024 to warrant a promotion into the spot. However, it would leave the WR3 spot vacant.

Bech and McMillan could compete for the second spot, leaving the other to fill in the third. With Mike Evans also getting deeper into his 30s, the Buccaneers should be thinking long and hard about the position every offseason until they find their guy.

They can still get away with making Day 3 investments, but 2026 might be the time to bring in the big guns. However, for now, they can look for diamonds in the rough.

