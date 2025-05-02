Jack Sawyer contract: How much will Steelers LB earn in his rookie season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State linebacker Jack Sawyer with the 123rd pick of the 2025 NFL draft to further strengthen their defense.

Sawyer joins a Pittsburgh linebacker unit that includes Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. The Steelers will have another pass-rushing option and some help for the unit's future with his addition.

Sawyer is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $5.1 million with the Steelers, according to Spotrac. In addition to a projected $949,167 signing bonus, he is expected to make $1.28 million annually.

Sawyer will not have a fifth-year option in his contract because he was selected in the fourth round, and only first-round draft picks are eligible for such options. If the Steelers don't extend his contract after his fourth season, he will be eligible for free agency.

Pittsburgh will value the 6-feet-4, 260-pound Sawyer's run-stopping ability. The Steelers' rugged defensive style also nicely complements the young linebacker's power-based pass rush style.

A look at Jack Sawyer's college career

Jack Sawyer, who joined the Ohio Buckeyes as the sixth-ranked recruit in the country in 2021, was a two-year starter and a four-year contributor for the program.

Sawyer played 12 games in the first season and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. In 13 games during his sophomore season, he played a significantly larger role and recorded 24 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one pass breakup.

Sawyer established himself as a Buckeyes full-time starter with 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his junior season in 2023.

The star linebacker appeared in 16 games in his final 2024 season and was selected as captain for the second straight year. He had his best season in college in his senior year, recording 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries (two of which were returned for touchdowns), seven pass breakups and one interception.

Sawyer, who earned two Second-Team All-Big Ten honors, concluded his collegiate career with 25 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and 80 quarterback hurries.

