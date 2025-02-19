Jack Sawyer NFL Draft Projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Ohio State DE

Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer played all four seasons of college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes and could hear his name called in two months in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sawyer increased his productivity in each season as he upped his tackle, sack, forced fumble, and fumble recoveries in each season.

In the last two seasons, Sawyer tallied 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception.

Jack Sawyer draft profile

The Ohio State defensive end possesses good NFL size at the edge rusher position, standing tall at 6'5" and weighing 260 pounds.

Sawyer may not be an elite edge rusher who records 10+ sacks each season, but he should be able to get five to eight sacks a season while being a good run-stopper who can set the edge well. He'll be best used in defenses that have multiple packages that move around their defensive ends.

Sawyer has shown he's only getting better with his productivity increasing with age and experience. He is expected to be a mid-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jack Sawyer 2025 NFL Draft Projection: 3 best fits for Ohio State DE

3) Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack during AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is set to become a free agent this offseason for the first time in his career. He's expected to sign elsewhere and move on from the team.

The Chargers could use one of their earlier picks in the draft to replace him with Jack Sawyer, pairing him up with Joey Bosa. Bosa, who is a five-time Pro Bowler, hasn't recorded 10+ sacks since the 2021 season, showing that the Chargers need more productivity at the pass rush position.

2) Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson during Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals ranked 25th in total sacks last season with 36. Trey Hendrickson accounted for just about half of the team's sacks with 17.5 of his own. Even with the league's sack leader, they still lack production at pass rushing.

Drafting Sawyer could give the Bengals more depth in their rotation or even give a boost at the position.

1) New York Jets

Aaron Glenn during Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

The New York Jets are in a new regime under head coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn, being a former defensive coordinator and NFL cornerback, will likely look to bolster the Jets defense.

The Jets were less than mediocre in their run defense, as they were 17th in rushing yards allowed, 28th in rushing TDs allowed, and 19th in red zone defense.

Jack Sawyer, being good in the run game and being a solid edge rusher, could help make the Jets' defense better in those categories, whether as a starter or rotational guy.

