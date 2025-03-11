Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Jourdan Lewis, Dyami Brown and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to revamp their roster this offseason under new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.

The team has already cut tight end Evan Engram and traded wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans this offseason. However, their large-cap space (seventh-most in the NFL) gives them the opportunity to make as big of an impression as they want in free agency.

On Monday, the Jaguars lost tight end Luke Farrell to the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year, $20 million contract after adding two tight ends to begin free agency.

Here, we'll examine the Jaguars' additions so far this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars free agency tracker 2025

1) OL Patrick Mekari (three-year, $37.5 million)

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and veteran guard Patrick Mekari reached an agreement on a three-year contract worth $37.5 million.

With Brandon Scherff's contract expiring, the Jags had a huge need at guard coming into the offseason. They now have a seasoned and legitimate player at guard, thanks to Mekari's addition.

Mekari, who has already played in the NFL for six years, started 53 games during his tenure with the Ravens. He played 90% of the team's offensive snaps and started all 17 of their games last season.

Mekari is flexible as he has experience playing guard and tackle in Baltimore, but he is anticipated to slot in as Scherff's replacement at right guard in Jacksonville.

2) CB Jourdan Lewis (three-year, $30 million contract)

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract. There is reportedly a $20 million guaranteed money included in the agreement.

Since being selected in the third round of the 2017 draft, Lewis, who spent last season with Dallas on a one-year contract worth $2.82 million, has accumulated 10 picks, 9.5 sacks and 44 passes defended in 115 career games.

The Jaguars' pass defense was the worst in the NFL in 2024. They brought Lewis in right away on Monday as they knew they would need to tackle their defensive back problems this offseason.

3) S Eric Murray (three-year, $19.5 million contract)

Safety Eric Murray, who has agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract with a $12 million guarantee, is another veteran defensive back that the Jacksonville Jaguars have brought in to strengthen their backfield.

Murray was signed as the team is looking to strengthen its safety position, which was one of its weaker areas during the 2024 season. The Jags are hoping the former Houston Texans defensive back would help them solidify their back end in 2025.

4) C Robert Hainsey (three-year, $21 million contract)

To strengthen their offensive line going forward, the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed center Robert Hainsey to a three-year contract. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $21 million, of which $13 million is guaranteed.

Hainsey joined the NFL in 2021 and has since made 60 appearances, starting 35 of them. Having played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under offensive coordinator Liam Coen, he is now anticipated to be a vital component of Coen's offensive scheme in 2025.

5) WR Dyami Brown (one-year, $10 million contract)

Dyami Brown earned career highs with 30 catches and 308 receiving yards in 2024 with the Washington Commanders. He has now agreed to a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Brown's contract with Jacksonville is valued at $10 million, possibly rising to $12 million.

Brown is anticipated to vie for a position as the Jaguars' outside receiver alongside Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2025 season.

6) QB Nick Mullens (two-year, $6.5 million contract)

Nick Mullens has reached an agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year contract valued at $6.5 million, including $3 million guaranteed, as reported by Mike Garafolo.

Mullens has appeared 33 times (20 starts) in the regular season in his career. He has a 5-15 record in the games he has started in, achieving a completion rate of 65.8% with 34 TDs and 31 INTs.

With Mac Jones expected to sign with another team this offseason, Mullens will likely be Jacksonville's backup to quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2025.

7) TE Johnny Mundt (two-year, $5.5 million contract)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut ties with two tight ends this offseason after releasing Evan Engram and Luke Farrell signed with the 49ers.

On Monday, the team reached an agreement with former Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt on a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

Mundt played in all of the Vikings' games in the last three seasons, hauling in 55 catches for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

8) TE Hunter Long (two-year contract, $5 million)

NFL Network reported that tight end Hunter Long will sign a $5 million, two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Long played in all 17 of the Los Angeles Rams' regular-season games in 2024 despite being a depth option, hauling in seven catches for 60 yards. He was a member of the special teams as well.

Long, who has shown to be more valuable as a blocking tight end, is expected to be the direct replacement for Luke Farrell in Jacksonville.

9) OT Chuma Edoga (two-year contract)

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga has reportedly reached an agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year contract.

Edoga has started 23 games for the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets in his career. He allowed two sacks while playing 226 offensive snaps for Dallas in 2024.

It seems that the Jaguars brought Edoga in to give their offensive line department more depth and competitiveness rather than to start in 2025.

