Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Liam Coen and Co.'s opponents this season

Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars organization will wait until Wednesday evening to know their full 2025 NFL regular-season schedule. However, we must sort through certain leaks and rumors that have surfaced before then.
The Jags will go to London to play in another NFL International Series this year. As one of the seven NFL international games revealed on "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday morning, they will be playing against the Los Angeles Rams in 2025. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.
London has become a "home away from home" for the Jaguars, as the team has played there more than any other NFL team (13 games). Additionally, they have a 7–6 winning record in London games, compared to the Rams, who have a 2-2 record.
The Jaguars played back-to-back games in London in 2023 and 2024, but they will only play once in 2025. As for the Rams, this will mark their first trip to London since 2019.
The Jaguars have a dismal 1-5 record against the Los Angeles outfit, so they'll hope that playing in a familiar environment will give them an advantage when they meet the Rams at Wembley Stadium in Week 7.
Although the dates of the remaining Jaguars games are still unknown, we do know all the teams they will play in the 2025 regular season.
Full list of the teams the Jacksonville Jaguars will face in 2025
By being in the AFC South, the Jaguars will play each team in the division twice in 2025. Additionally, they will play every team in the NFC West and the AFC West. The Jags will play three teams that finished third in their division since they also finished third in their division in 2024.
The Jaguars will face only five of the teams that made the playoffs last season, so they have a relatively easy schedule. Also, nine of their 17 games will be home games (one is actually an international game).
The team's home and road schedule for the 2025 season is as follows:
Home:
Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
Road:
Arizona Cardinals
Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
