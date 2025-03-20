Jacksonville Jaguars 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC South franchise

Last season was a failure for the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing the season at 4-13. This season, the Jags look to turn things around with new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.

The team needs to surround quarterback Trevor Lawrence with more talent. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. was a breakout star last year, but they are in need of other downfield options. They also had the worst pass defense in the league last season, so improvements in every position group would help.

The good thing for the Jacksonville Jaguars is they have seven picks in the first five rounds of the NFL draft, starting with the 5th overall pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Wolverines

The interior defensive line is the most glaring need on the roster now that free agency is over. They finished 25th on run block win rate last season. Mason Graham is easily the top defensive tackle in this year’s class, and the Jacksonville Jaguars would select him to anchor their defensive line.

Graham and fellow 2025 NFL draftee Kenneth Grant made it impossible for teams to run the ball on the Wolverines, creating the country’s third-best run defense. He has dominated at every level and will give NFL guards and centers headaches right from day 1.

#2 – Round 2, pick 36: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri Tigers

This is a pleasant surprise for the Jacksonville Jaguars to find Membou early in the second round. He has been projected to go in the first round. Some NFL draft analysts have Membou as the top tackle in this year’s class.

Membou is a two-year starter at Missouri and did not surrender a single sack during his time there. He played right tackle in college and would fill a need for the Jaguars there.

#3 – Round 3, pick 70: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami Hurricanes

The value for wide receivers in the third round is poor this year, so the Jacksonville Jaguars go with a pass-catching tight end in Miami’s Elijah Arroyo. Arroyo is an expert in creating separation through his route running precision and that would help quarterback Trevor Lawrence open up lanes in the second level.

#4 – Round 3, pick 88: Jacob Parrish, CB Kansas State Wildcats

This is the first of two extra picks from the Minnesota Vikings from a trade-up in last year’s draft. They address another defensive need at cornerback with Kansas State’s Jacob Parrish.

Parrish can play in both press-man and zone, giving new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile options to utilize him. He is also similar to Jourdan Lewis, a player that the Jaguars have just signed

#5 – Round 4, pick 107: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes are not usually known for their passing game, but they uncovered a gem in Jayden Higgins. Higgins is a big and tall wide receiver who has very good catching skills. He had 1183 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024 even though the offense leaned heavily on the run.

#6 – Round 4, pick 126: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa Cyclones

The Jacksonville Jaguars go back to Iowa for back-to-back picks, this time for defensive tackle Yahya Black. He is not the most athletic, but he can plug the space as a run-stopping defensive tackle.

#7 – Round 5, pick 142: Tre Harris, Ole Miss Rebels

Wide receiver Tre Harris was a favorite target for quarterback Jaxson Dart for the Ole Miss Rebels. He caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards in 2024 despite missing time due to injury. He can run every route decently and has been good with gaining extra yards after catching the ball. This is a late-round flyer on a player who has upside as a do-it-all receiver at the next level.

