Jacksonville Jaguars 7-Round Mock Draft: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne get new blockers 

When Trevor Lawrence was drafted No. 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, he was hailed as the savior of a franchise that had hit a new low the previous year. However, he was not the only significant newcomer the team would have.

Notably, 24 picks later came his former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne. After a rough rookie season that was marred by a Lisfranc injury to the running back in the preseason, the two finally got to share the field in 2022.

They became instrumental in the Jaguars' first division title since the Sacksonville era, and even went as far as the Divisional Round. But after another playoff miss in 2023, head coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Trent Baalke have some major needs to address in the 2024 draft.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator has an idea of how it believes Baalke will spend the picks.

Jacksonville Jaguars 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

How the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 Draft could go

#1. Round 1, Pick 17: Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington

Colorado v Washington

The first thing Duval needs to address is the offensive line. Brandon Scherff was another key contributor to their return to playoff contention, but even he can do only so much.

Troy Fautanu is, without a doubt, the best guard prospect available, although he can also play tackle. He proved that in his final season at Washington, blocking for Michael Penix Jr. and Dillon Johnson as the Huskies went unbeaten in regular-season play.

With Walker Little set to lock down one of the tackle spots in case Cam Robinson leaves, that leaves Fautanu, who is quite undersized (6-foot-3 and 317 pounds) at tackle, potentially moving to guard and forming a potent combination with Scherff. They, Little, Anton Harrison and Luke Fortner could pay dividends for Lawrence and Etienne.

#2. Round 1, Pick 23: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson could be shifted to other positions

Speaking of Luke Fortner, someone will be asking why the Jaguars are drafting another center when he is already there.

Depth is the reason. Veteran Tyler Shatley will be a free agent soon; and if he leaves, they will have no one else to back up their young starter. Alternatively, they could try to shift him to one of the guard positions in case Scherff decides to leave in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

#3. Round 3, Pick 96: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Cincinnati v Notre Dame

With the Jaguars surprisingly skipping on top prospects to focus on Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell, they finally take their shot on Cam Hart.

After his freshman period was derailed by a shoulder injury, the Notre Dame product truly broke in the post-pandemic era, making his first starts and reaching the Rose Bowl. He had 42 tackles (25 solo), seven pass deflections and two interceptions.

Two more seasons (and two more bowl games) as a primary starter later, and Hart now has a chance to prove his talents. The best use for him can be in nickel packages that look to prevent big passing plays.

Jacksonville Jaguars 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

#4. Round 4, Pick 119: James Harrell, DE, Michigan

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

By this point, it is an absolute shock for a title-winning starting defensive end like Jaylen Harrell to go unclaimed. But the Jaguars are not one to shy away from bolstering their front seven, especially with Angelo Blackmon becoming a free agent, with Adam Gotsis and Tyler Lacy not performing as well as expected.

Harrell is a versatile player who can both sack passers and stop playmakers. He could mesh very well with Roy Robertson-Harris and nose tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, elevating the likes of Travon Walker and Josh Allen (if he re-signs).

#5. Round 4, Pick 148: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Rice v USC

Christian McCaffrey's younger brother has so far remained unclaimed, and this is where Baalke is projected to make a move.

With Calvin Ridley set to become a free agent, Duval needs a new wideout to join Zay Jones and Christian Kirk. And this is where Luke McCaffrey steps in. A versatile player who once played quarterback, he is projected to be a do-it-all man who can catch, rush and pass when needed.

#6. Round 5, Pick 175: Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia

Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Florida State

One of the most accomplished college running backs of the current decade is somehow still available, and Duval makes the move.

Etienne has been stellar in his three seasons in back and teal, but he can do only so much. Kendall Milton provides a very credible reliever for him.

#7. Round 6, Pick 203: James Turner, K, Michigan

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

With Brandon McManus set to become a free agent, the Jaguars turn towards the future for their kicking job.

James Turner had massive expectations when he first arrived in Michigan from Louisville. After all, he was succeeding the legendary Jake Moody as the Wolverines' kicker. But he more than lived up to the task, helping them win the national title and making the All-Big 10 second team.