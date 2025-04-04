Jacksonville Jaguars 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Liam Coen’s first season as team’s HC

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a disastrous 4-13 season, which resulted in head coach Doug Pederson being fired. Jacksonville replaced him with Liam Coen and hopes to quickly turn it around and make the playoffs in 2025.

Ad

The Jaguars have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft. They have the fifth overall selection, which should help them add an impact player.

Jaguars mock draft simulator

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Round 1, pick 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Ad

Trending

With the fifth overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars would select Mason Graham, a defensive tackle out of Michigan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Graham would be a Day 1 starter for the Jaguars and be an impact player on the defensive line. He recorded 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass defense last season. He can be a key pass rusher and run stuffer on the Jaguars defensive line.

Round 2, pick 36: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

In Sportskeeda's NFL mock draft simulator, Emeka Egbuka falls to the second round, and the Jaguars jump at the chance to select the receiver.

Ad

Liam Coen is an offensive-minded head coach who will want to have as many weapons as possible on offense. Jacksonville also needs to surround Trevor Lawrence with talent so he can get back to form.

Egbuka recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024.

Round 3, pick 70: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

The Jaguars will go back to defense in the third round, selecting Cobee Bryant, a cornerback out of Kansas.

Bryant could compete for a starting job, but he adds much-needed depth to the secondary. Bryant recorded 37 tackles, seven pass defenses, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble last season.

Ad

Round 3, pick 88: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

The Jaguars added some depth to the offensive line by selecting Tate Ratledge, a guard from Georgia.

Ratledge would compete for a starting job. Jacksonville needs to do a better job of protecting Lawrence and Ratledge can be an important part of that.

Round 4, pick 107: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Jacksonville goes back to the defensive line by selecting Jordan Phillips, a defensive tackle from Maryland.

Ad

Phillips would be a rotational player for the Jaguars next season. He recorded 29 tackles in 2024.

Round 4, pick 126: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

The Jaguars need to keep Trevor Lawrence upright, so protecting him is massively important.

Jalen Travis would compete for a starting job, but even if he doesn't, he adds youth and depth to the offensive line.

Round 5, pick 142: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Jacksonville adds another offensive weapon by selecting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green.

Ad

Jacksonville released Evan Engram and needs a tight end. Fannin can be a Day 1 starter and give Lawrence another weapon on offense.

Round 6, pick 182: Tyler Barron, EDGE, Miami

Jacksonville selects pass rusher Tyler Barron in the sixth round. Barron wouldn't be guaranteed a roster spot, so he would have to have a good training camp, but he could be a rotational pass rusher.

At Miami last season, he recorded 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Ad

Round 6, pick 194: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

Nick Nash led all of college football in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns, but it was at a lower-level school in San Jose State, which has many questioning how he will do in the NFL.

Yet, the Jaguars take a flier on Nash, who can add another weapon to the offense.

Round 7, pick 221: Major Burns, S, LSU

With the final pick of their draft, Jacksonville selects Major Burns, a safety out of LSU.

Burns would have to compete for a roster spot, but if he does make the team, he would add depth to the secondary and contribute on special teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.