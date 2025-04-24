Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: Full list of Liam Coen's selections

Lian Coen's Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Although the Jaguars have a few areas to strengthen, their first-round pick will be of utmost importance.

This is also the first draft for Coen since he took over as Jacksonville's coach in January this year. He will be hoping to start a new era for the Jaguars with the right picks.

Here is the full list of the Jaguars' 10 selections for the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1 – No. 5 overall

Round 2 – No. 36 overall

Round 3 – No. 70 overall

Round 3 – No. 88 overall (from Minnesota Vikings)

Round 4 – No. 107 overall

Round 4 – No. 126 overall (from Minnesota Vikings)

Round 5 – No. 142 overall

Round 6 – No. 182 overall

Round 6 – No. 194 overall (from Seattle Seahawks)

Round 7 – No. 221 overall

The Jaguars are reportedly eyeing a defensive lineman, a cornerback and a wideout in this year's draft. However, they will have to prioritize one of those positions for their No. 5 overall selection.

The Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record. They haven't made the postseason in the past two years, but Coen will look to bring in prospects that can help the team make a push for the playoffs in his first year at the helm.

Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: Round 1

*The Jacksonville Jaguars' Round 1 pick will be updated as soon as the player is confirmed.

