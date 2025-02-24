Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: Full list of Trevor Lawrence’s team's selections

With the hiring of Liam Coen and reports that James Gladstone will be named general manager, the Jacksonville Jaguars are prepared for the 2025 offseason. To succeed in the 2025 campaign, the team will look to put together an excellent offseason, reinventing itself and forge a new route in the NFL's competitive scene as the draft draws near.

The NFL scouting combine begins on Thursday, followed by free agency in March and the 2025 NFL Draft in April, so the Jaguars will be busy in the coming weeks.

They have the advantage of being equipped to tackle important positions during the upcoming draft because they have the most draft capital in the league (10).

Let's look at how many picks Jacksonville will have in the 2025 draft as well as the positions where it will choose players.

What rounds are the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft picks in 2025?

Here are the Jacksonville Jaguars' picks in the draft:

1) Round 1, Pick 5

2) Round 2, Pick 36

3) Round 3, Pick 70

4) Round 3, Pick 88 (via Minnesota Vikings)

5) Round 4, Pick 106

6) Round 4, Pick 125 (via Minnesota Vikings)

7) Round 5, Pick 143

8) Round 6, Pick 184

9) Round 6, Pick 196 (via Seattle Seahawks)

10) Round 7, Pick 223

The Jaguars have the most picks in the league in the 2025 NFL draft. They have their original picks in each of the seven rounds.

Due to their draft-day trade with the Minnesota Vikings last April, which resulted in the acquisition of receiver Brian Thomas Jr., they have additional third and fourth-round picks.

In August, the team also acquired an additional sixth-round draft pick by trading linebacker Trevis Gipson to the Seattle Seahawks.

Who did the Jacksonville Jaguars select in the 2024 draft?

Here are the Jacksonville Jaguars' complete 2024 NFL draft selections:

Round 1 (No. 23 overall) - Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Round 2 (No. 48 overall) - Defensive tackle Maason Smith, LSU

Round 3 (No. 96 overall) - Cornerback Jarrian Jones, Florida State

Round 4 (No. 114 overall) - Offensive tackle Javon Foster, Missouri

Round 4 (No. 116 overall) - Defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Round 5 (No. 153 overall) - Cornerback Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

Round 5 (No. 167 overall) - Running back Keilan Robinson, Texas

Round 6 (No. 212 overall) - Kicker Cam Little, Arkansas

Round 7 (No. 236 overall) - Defensive end Myles Cole, Texas Tech

