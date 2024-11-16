Jacksonville Jaguars injury report: Latest on Tank Bigsby, Trevor Lawrence, Ezra Cleveland and more for Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a difficult 2024 NFL season. They enter Week 11 with a 2-8 record and are essentially playing for pride at this stage, with a playoff berth looking unattainable with each loss.

Ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions, let's examine some key players listed on the final injury report.

Jacksonville Jaguars injury report

Tank Bigsby's injury update

According to Yahoo Sports, Tank Bigsby will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. The shifty running back is dealing with an ankle injury and was unable to practice all week.

Bigsby's loss is significant for Jacksonville as he's the team's leading rusher with 519 rushing yards. Due to Trevor Lawrence's struggles, the Jacksonville Jaguars have mostly relied on a rush attack, and Bigsby has been a primary contributor.

Trevor Lawrence's injury update

According to Yahoo Sports, Trevor Lawrence will miss Sunday's game against the Lions. The former Pro Bowler has a left shoulder injury and was unable to practice in the week before the game.

Lawrence is having a difficult first season after signing a blockbuster contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He'll now remain sidelined for the foreseeable future while fellow former Pro Bowler Mac Jones will start against the Lions on Sunday.

Ezra Cleveland's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Ezra Cleveland is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. The offensive lineman was dealing with an ankle injury and was a limited participant in every single practice session in the lead-up to the Week 11 matchup.

Campbell has been absent from the Jaguars' past two fixtures due to the injury. However, due to his participation in practice (albeit in a limited capacity), he's in line to return to the Gridiron.

Maason Smith's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Maason Smith is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. The rookie defensive tackle is dealing with an ankle injury.

Smith has missed the past three games due to the injury, thereby curtailing what was looking to be an impressive rookie season. Smith contributed five tackles and a sack in Year 1, and he'll be looking to end the year with a flourish on the Jags' defense.

