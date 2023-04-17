Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a successful 2022-2023 season. They went from worst place in 2021 and owning the number-one overall pick to winning the AFC South with a 9-8 record, rallying late in the season.

They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card playoffs 30-27, after being down 27-0, sparking the third-largest comeback in playoff history.

As the 2023 season looms, the NFL Draft will take place next week, beginning on Thursday, April 27. Jacksonville holds the 24th-overall pick in the draft, and are one of the teams with the most picks in the draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft 2023 picks

Here is a complete list of all the picks the Jacksonville Jaguars hold in the 2023 NFL Draft:

1.Round 1, pick 24 overall

2.Round 2, pick 56 overall

3.Round 3, pick 88 overall

4.Round 4, pick 121 (from Tampa Bay)

5.Round 4, pick 127

6.Round 6, pick 185 (from Houston via NYJ)

7.Round 6, pick 202 overall

8.Round 6, pick 208 overall

9.Round 7, pick 226 overall (from Carolina)

Jacksonville has nine total draft picks. They have two picks in the fourth round and three picks in the sixth round.

Jacksonville Jaguars needs

Like every other team, the Jacksonville Jaguars have some needs on their roster. They lost starting offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs. They also lost edge rusher Arden Key to their division rival, the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville Jaguars needs:

1.) Offensive Tackle

2.) Cornerback

3.) Edge Rusher

4.) Linebacker

Jacksonville is expected to go in the defensive direction in the first round and could draft a player to add to their secondary or defensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars prediction for all picks

Round 1 (24) DE Nolan Smith, Georgia

The Jacksonville Jaguars could use help on the defensive line, and Nolan Smith could fall in the 20s range in the draft. Selecting Smith would pair him back up with edge rusher Travon Walker, as he was drafted number one overall last year.

Round 2 (56) TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

The Jacksonville Jaguars select another Bulldog in TE Darnell Washington in the second-round. At 6'7" Washington is one of the biggest TE in prospects in recent years and could be a great NFL pass-blocker and redzone target.

The team franchise tagged Evan Engram, but selecting Washington could give them their TE of the future.

Round 3 (88) S Sydney Brown, Illinois

Jacksonville adds another defensive talent in Illinois safety Sydney Brown. They have two solid starters in Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco, but both could be gone from the Jaguars after this season due to their contracts.

Brown could be a potentially young, cheap replacement for either safety for the following season.

Round 4 (121) WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell would be an absolute steal for the Jaguars in the fourth round. Dell has recorded over 2,600 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns the last two seasons.

If he's available in the fourth round or the third round, he could be a steal for a team looking at another playmaker at the wide receiver posotion.

Round 4 (127) RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

The Jacksonville Jaguars saw the emergence of RB Travis Etienne last season. They traded away James Robinson to the New York Jets last season and re-signed JaMycal Hasty to a one-year deal.

Abanikanda rushed for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns last season for Pittsburgh. He could become an option to be a backup for the team for the future.

Round 6 (185) OT Connor Galvin, Baylor

It's hard to imagine the Jagaurs waiting this long to draft an offensive lineman. OT Connor Galvin could be a late pick in the draft available for the Jaguars.

Round 6 (202) S DeMarcoo Hellams, Alabama

The Jaguars add more safety depth/competition in Alabama safety DeMarcoo Hellams.

Round 6 (208) OG Anthony Bradford, LSU

The Jaguars double up on offensive lineman in the sixth-round by selecting LSU guard Anthony Brafdord.

Round 7 (226) DT Byron Young Alabama

Young posted four sacks as an interior lineman for Alabama in 2022. Jacksonville needs more depth on the defensive line, and Young could be a good value pick.

