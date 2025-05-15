Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Jacksonville Jaguars missed the playoffs in the 2024/25 season. The franchise posted a 4-13 regular season record and earned the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft as one of the worst-placed teams in the league.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up the draft and select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick. The franchise will now look to build around the two-way superstar for the foreseeable future.
Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Schedule
Week 1: September 7 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 2: September 14 at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 3: September 21 vs. Houston Texans
Week 4: September 28 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 5: October 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6: October 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 7: October 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: November 2 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: November 9 at Houston Texans
Week 11: November 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 12: November 23 at Arizona Cardinals
Week 13: November 30 at Tennessee Titans
Week 14: December 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 15: December 14 vs. New York Jets
Week 16: December 21 at Denver Broncos
Week 17: December 28 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Jaguars vs. Panthers
Prediction: 19-23
Week 2: Jaguars at Bengals
Prediction: 17-30
Week 3: Jaguars vs. Texans
Prediction: 26-21
Week 4: Jaguars at 49ers
Prediction: 15-16
Week 5: Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Prediction: 15-14
Week 6: Jaguars vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 23-20
Week 7: Jaguars vs. Rams
Prediction: 14-15
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Jaguars at Raiders
Prediction: 18-22
Week 10: Jaguars at Texans
Prediction: 15-17
Week 11: Jaguars vs. Chargers
Prediction: 30-33
Week 12: Jaguars at Cardinals
Prediction: 22-17
Week 13: Jaguars at Titans
Prediction: 23-29
Week 14: Jaguars vs. Colts
Prediction: 26-22
Week 15: Jaguars vs. Jets
Prediction: 16-21
Week 16: Jaguars at Broncos
Prediction: 25-28
Week 17: Jaguars at Colts
Prediction: 22-28
Week 18: Jaguars vs. Titans
Prediction: 36-39
Jacksonville Jaguars' predicted 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Jacksonville Jaguars will finish the 2025 regular season with a 5-12 record, which will place them last in the AFC South.
This predictor sees the Jaguars missing the playoffs in Liam Coen's first season as head coach.
