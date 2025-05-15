Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Jacksonville Jaguars missed the playoffs in the 2024/25 season. The franchise posted a 4-13 regular season record and earned the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft as one of the worst-placed teams in the league.

Ad

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up the draft and select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick. The franchise will now look to build around the two-way superstar for the foreseeable future.

With the regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore it in depth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: September 14 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: September 21 vs. Houston Texans

Week 4: September 28 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5: October 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6: October 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 7: October 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: November 2 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10: November 9 at Houston Texans

Week 11: November 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12: November 23 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 13: November 30 at Tennessee Titans

Ad

Week 14: December 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 15: December 14 vs. New York Jets

Week 16: December 21 at Denver Broncos

Week 17: December 28 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Jaguars vs. Panthers

Prediction: 19-23

Week 2: Jaguars at Bengals

Prediction: 17-30

Week 3: Jaguars vs. Texans

Prediction: 26-21

Week 4: Jaguars at 49ers

Prediction: 15-16

Week 5: Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: 15-14

Week 6: Jaguars vs. Seahawks

Ad

Prediction: 23-20

Week 7: Jaguars vs. Rams

Prediction: 14-15

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Jaguars at Raiders

Prediction: 18-22

Week 10: Jaguars at Texans

Prediction: 15-17

Week 11: Jaguars vs. Chargers

Prediction: 30-33

Week 12: Jaguars at Cardinals

Prediction: 22-17

Week 13: Jaguars at Titans

Prediction: 23-29

Week 14: Jaguars vs. Colts

Prediction: 26-22

Week 15: Jaguars vs. Jets

Prediction: 16-21

Week 16: Jaguars at Broncos

Prediction: 25-28

Week 17: Jaguars at Colts

Prediction: 22-28

Week 18: Jaguars vs. Titans

Prediction: 36-39

Jacksonville Jaguars' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Jacksonville Jaguars will finish the 2025 regular season with a 5-12 record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Jacksonville Jaguars will finish the 2025 regular season with a 5-12 record, which will place them last in the AFC South.

This predictor sees the Jaguars missing the playoffs in Liam Coen's first season as head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.