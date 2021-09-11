Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars begin their regular season against the Houston Texans in the same state and at the same time as they played their final pre-season game. The much-maligned roster of the Houston Texans will be looking to show rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars their place.

Match Details

Fixture - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans | NFL Week 1.

Date & Time - Sunday, September 12th, 1:00 PM ET.

Venue - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking to get the new Trevor Lawrence era off to a flyer against the Houston Texans, whose defense does not look that great. They would also like to give the offense more chances to be on the field, as the Houston Texans do not look good on offense either.

Key Player - Trevor Lawrence

It is finally Trevor Lawrence's time. The rookie and first-round pick has been named the starter and will be looking to carry on his final game of pre-season form into this game. Though the other games were shaky for him, Trevor Lawrence finally found his groove against the Dallas Cowboys, leading them on touchdown drives without any interceptions.

Jacksonville Jaguars Predicted Lineup

Quarterback (2): Trevor Lawrence (rookie), C.J. Beathard

Offensive line (8): Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, Jawaan Taylor, Ben Bartch, Walker Little (rookie), Will Richardson, Tyler Shatley

Running back (3): James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowale

Tight end (3): Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell (rookie)

Wide receiver (5): DJ Chark Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, Tavon Austin

Safety (5): Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco (rookie), Daniel Thomas, Rudy Ford, Andrew Wingard

Cornerback (5): Shaquill Griffin, CJ Henderson, Tyson Campbell (rookie), Tre Herndon, Chris Claybrooks

Defensive line (7): Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Taven Bryan, Jay Tufele (rookie), Daniel Ekuale, Adam Gotsis

EDGE (7): Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson, Jordan Smith (rookie), Dawaune Smoot, Jihad Ward, Aaron Patrick, Lerentee McCray

Linebacker (5): Myles Jack, Damien Wilson, Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell, Dakota Allen

Special Teams (3): Josh Lambo, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

Houston Texans Preview

The Houston Texans are most people's favorites to end up with the first draft pick for next season. There is every chance that will happen given the general weakness of the roster on both sides of the ball. But in the very first game of the season, the players will be looking to prove the pundits wrong and build some momentum.

Key Player - Tyrod Taylor

Deshaun Watson wanted a trade. Instead, due to his alleged sexual assault charges, he has become a liability to the Texans. He has been dropped as the quarterback with Tyrod Taylor now the starter. He will be looking to prove the naysayers wrong and get off to a blazing start.

Houston Texans Predicted Lineup

Quarterback (2): Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills

Running Back (5): David Johnson, Rex Burkhead, Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram, Scottie Phillips

Wide Receiver (5): Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Nico Collins, Anthony Miller, Andre Roberts

Tight End (3): Jordan Akins, Pharoah Brown, Brevin Jordan

Offensive Line (8): Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Max Scharping, Justin Britt, Charlie Heck, Geron Christian, Justin McCray, Marcus Cannon

Defensive Line (10): Whitney Mercilus, Maliek Collins, Vincent Taylor, Charles Omenihu, Jordan Jenkins, Roy Lopez, Jonathan Greenard, Demarcus Walker, Jacob Martin, Ross Blacklock

Linebacker (6): Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kamu Gruiger-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Neville Hewitt, Garret Wallow

Cornerback (6): Bradley Roby, Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargreaves III, Desmond King, Tremon Smith, Tavierre Thomas

Safety (5): Justin Reid, Lonnie Johnson Jr., A.J. Moore, Terrance Brooks, Eric Murray

Special Teams (3): Ka’imi Fairbairn, Jon Weeks, Cameron Johnston

Texans officially ruled out QB Deshaun Watson for Sunday’s opener vs Jacksonville. He was listed on injury report as “not injury related.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2021

Jaguars vs Texans Match Prediction

The Texans will not be able to match the Jaguars offensively or defensively. Expect to hear these words spoken in association with the Texans many times this season against various opponents. The Jaguars should win this game comfortably by multiple scores.

