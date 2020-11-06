The Jacksonville Jaguars welcome their AFC South rival Houston Texans to TIAA Bank Field for the second game between these two sides this season.
The Jaguars and Texans both have identical 1-6 records and both teams are coming off byes in Week 8.
This might be the least-watched NFL game of Week 9, but at least it could be an evenly-matched affair between teams that are fighting for the No. 1 pick in the draft more than they're fighting for a playoff spot.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Head-To-Head
This will be the 38th game between these two inter-divisional rivals. The Texans hold a 24-13 lead in the all-time series.
Both these franchises faced off for the first of their two games this season in Week 5, where the Texans emerged victorious 30-14 to register their first win of the season.
Jacksonville Jaguars Season Results: W L L L L L L
Houston Texans Season Results: L L L L W L L
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Team News
The Jaguars were dealt a huge blow this week when starting QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) was declared out for the contest on Sunday. Starting linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) was limited participant during the Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions and is doubtful for Sunday.
Out for Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew
Doubtful for Jackonville Jaguars: Myles Jack
The Texans, unlike the Jaguars, have a pretty healthy squad with none of their big-name players having any major injury concerns prior to the game on Sunday. Their only concern for Sunday is wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) who was a limited participant on Thursday.
Out for Houston Texans: None
Doubtful for Houston Texans: Randall Cobb
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Projected Starters
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB: Jake Luton
RB: James Robinson
WR: DJ Chark, Chris Conley, Lavishka Shenault Jr.
TE: James O'Shaghnessy
Houston Texans
QB: Deshaun Watson
RB: David Johnson
WR: Will Fuller, Randall Cobb(D), Brandin Cooks
TE: Jordan Akins
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Prediction
The Jaguars are starting rookie QB Jake Luton for the game on Sunday and have currently lost six straight games since their shock Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
I expect the Texans and QB Deshaun Watson to do a repeat performance of their Week 5 victory against the Jaguars. While the Texans have struggled, they still have one of the league's better quarterbacks on their side an the defense is led by three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.
Prediction: Houston Texans for the WPublished 06 Nov 2020, 09:37 IST