The Jacksonville Jaguars welcome their AFC South rival Houston Texans to TIAA Bank Field for the second game between these two sides this season.

The Jaguars and Texans both have identical 1-6 records and both teams are coming off byes in Week 8.

This might be the least-watched NFL game of Week 9, but at least it could be an evenly-matched affair between teams that are fighting for the No. 1 pick in the draft more than they're fighting for a playoff spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Head-To-Head

This will be the 38th game between these two inter-divisional rivals. The Texans hold a 24-13 lead in the all-time series.

Both these franchises faced off for the first of their two games this season in Week 5, where the Texans emerged victorious 30-14 to register their first win of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Season Results: W L L L L L L

Houston Texans Season Results: L L L L W L L

Deshaun Watson asked if he views 1-6 as a rebuild: "I don't view it as a rebuilding ... every year is a new year ... I agree with J.J., I don't want to sit here and change everything, but I do want to win a championship eventually and we've got a long way to go." pic.twitter.com/oLaHyx56Dm — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 4, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Team News

The Jaguars were dealt a huge blow this week when starting QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) was declared out for the contest on Sunday. Starting linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) was limited participant during the Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions and is doubtful for Sunday.

Out for Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew

Doubtful for Jackonville Jaguars: Myles Jack

The Texans, unlike the Jaguars, have a pretty healthy squad with none of their big-name players having any major injury concerns prior to the game on Sunday. Their only concern for Sunday is wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) who was a limited participant on Thursday.

Out for Houston Texans: None

Doubtful for Houston Texans: Randall Cobb

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Projected Starters

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB: Jake Luton

RB: James Robinson

WR: DJ Chark, Chris Conley, Lavishka Shenault Jr.

TE: James O'Shaghnessy

Houston Texans

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR: Will Fuller, Randall Cobb(D), Brandin Cooks

TE: Jordan Akins

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Prediction

The Jaguars are starting rookie QB Jake Luton for the game on Sunday and have currently lost six straight games since their shock Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

I expect the Texans and QB Deshaun Watson to do a repeat performance of their Week 5 victory against the Jaguars. While the Texans have struggled, they still have one of the league's better quarterbacks on their side an the defense is led by three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

Prediction: Houston Texans for the W