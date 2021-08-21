Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints NFL Odds, Picks, line and spread – August 23, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

Urban Meyer and his young Jacksonville Jaguars team travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on Monday night. The game will wrap up the second week of NFL preseason action, and should provide some intriguing matchups for fans to watch.

Both head coaches are yet to name their starting quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL season. So football fans will get to see this year’s number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence battle with the Jags' starter last season, Ged Minshew.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints have an ongoing QB battle between NFL veterans Taysom Hill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Jameis Winston. Monday night’s game should give everyone a better idea of which player will be the frontrunner to being named the Week 1 starter.

These QB completions should lead to a competitive game between the AFC and NFC franchises. On that note, here's a look at the betting odds for the two teams' second preseason game of 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints: Betting odds

The home team, New Orleans Saints, will enter their second preseason game of the season as (-4) favorites over their AFC South opponents, the Jaguars. Sports oddsmakers have the over/under for this game at 39 points.

Y’all mind if we send you into the weekend with some fresh heat?@Trevorlawrencee | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/SNbjkp1HKB — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 20, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints: Picks

Like all NFL preseason games, it's difficult to be confident in picking a winner. Both teams lost their first preseason hit-outs last weekend. The Saints fell to the Baltimore Ravens 17-14, while the Jacksonville Jaguars lost 23-13 to the Cleveland Browns.

Saints head coach Sean Payton is again likely to rest most of his starters, with Hill, Winson and rookie QB Ian Book sharing the offensive snaps. As it's a home game for the Saints, I'm picking them to grind out a hard-fought 27-20 win over the Jaguars.

Look for Trevor Lawrence to play better in his second NFL preseason game and Jameis Winston to complete some deep passes against the Jags' secondary.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints: Money line

Jacksonville Jaguars (+170).

New Orleans Saints (-200).

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints: Spread

Both teams have active quarterback competitions, so it should be a competitive game. However, the New Orleans Saints should be able to cover the points spread of (-4).

Edited by Bhargav