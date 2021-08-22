Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints Prediction & Preview - August 23, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

Week 2 of the NFL preseason ends with an intriguing matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Superdome on Monday. Both teams lost their first preseason games last weekend, but there’s more at stake in this clash than just a win.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints are yet to name their starting quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL season. But after this game, we will have a better idea of who the starting quarterbacks will be for both teams.

As Monday night's game approaches, let’s look at how the teams will line up for their second preseason game.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints: Team news

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has already announced that Jameis Winston will start against the Jaguars.

Neither of the Saints' potential starting quarterbacks did themselves any favors last weekend in the team's 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Taysom Hill and Winston both threw interceptions and weren't convincing overall.

So Monday night’s clash will be key for the quarterbacks to show they deserve the nod in Week 1.

Payton is likely to keep most defensive starters on the sidelines again as they have some real issues with their depth on that side of the ball.

All eyes will yet again be on Trevor Lawrence. The rookie quarterback was sacked on his first snap in the NFL but recovered to post decent numbers. He completed six out of nine passes for 71 yards and had no turnovers. Expect to see more of Lawrence on Monday night at the Mercedes Superdome.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has maintained that he is undecided about who will start under center in Week 1, so expect Gardner Minshew to get his share of snaps as well. Minshew will have to play out of his skin to win the job over Lawrence.

Running back Travis Etienne should also feature more against the Saints than he did on his NFL debut last week.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints: Prediction

The quarterback competition on both teams should lead to a heated, high-scoring back-and-forth affair between the two sides.

But Sean Payton's experienced Saints squad should be too much to handle for the Jaguars.

Prediction: The Saints win 27-20.

