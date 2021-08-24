Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints Recap: 3 observations from NFL preseason game

The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars went head-to-head on Monday Night Football. New Orleans and Jacksonville are both still searching for their starting quarterback. Sean Peyton and Urban Meyer have their work cut out when deciding who will start Week 1.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Saints held off the Jaguars' late comeback to take home the victory 23-21. Jacksonville outscored the New Orleans Saints 18-0 in the fourth quarter and 18-6 in the second half.

With Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason wrapped up, here are three observations from the Jacksonville Jaguars-New Orleans Saints matchup.

What did the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars learn from the Week 2 matchup?

Jacksonville Jaguars secondary was torched during Week 2

#1 Jameis Winston-Taysom Hill QB battle is closer than fans think

Urban Meyer thinks his decision is tough. Sean Peyton told the young NFL coach to sit down and observe instead. The New Orleans Saints have their quarterback battle that needs to be decided. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill both made strong arguments on why they deserve to be QB1.

Jameis Winston received the nod at starting quarterback against Jacksonville. Winston completed nine of his ten passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night. Taysom Hill came in and completed 11 of his 20 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Hill and Winston both threw interceptions in Week 1 against the Ravens. Sean Peyton has a big decision to make. The Saints' quarterback battle goes into Week 3 still to be determined.

#2 The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a darkhorse enter the QB battle

If the Jacksonville Jaguars gave out MVP awards for the preseason, that award would go to C.J. Beathard. With all the attention surrounding both Lawrence and Minshew, Beathard has flown under the radar. Beathard has outperformed both Minshew and Lawrence.

Over the last two games, C.J. Beathard has completed 22 of his 30 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He's done that without throwing a single interception. If Urban Meyer is basing his decision on stats, Beathard could receive a Week 1 start.

#3 The Jacksonville Jaguars have a scary talented WR group

Entering the 2021 preseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars had three wideouts that stood out. D.J. Chark, Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. were the big three for Jacksonville. One thing that has stood out over the last two games is that Jacksonville has several talented receivers.

The Jaguars signed Tavon Austin, and he's played phenomenally. Jacksonville has six solid wide receivers on offense. Tavon Austin, Josh Hammond and Jeff Cotton have played a big part in the Jaguars' offense.

Whether it's Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew, or C.J. Beathard, the Jacksonville Jaguars' wideouts will make life easier for their quarterbacks.

Edited by Diptanil Roy