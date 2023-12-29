Jacoby Brissett or Jarrett Stidham: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 17?

As Sunday's NFL slate is a few days away, two interesting starting quarterbacks this week are Jacoby Brissett and Jarrett Stidham.

Brissett was named the starter for the Washington Commanders, who recently benched Sam Howell. Stidham was named the starter for the Denver Broncos as they recently benched Russell Wilson. They are two of four teams that have made switches in the quarterback position this week.

Brissett will have a tough challenge, as he will face the San Francisco 49ers this week. Stidham will have a more favorable matchup as the Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

Is Jacoby Brissett a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Jacoby Brissett during Washington Commanders v New York Jets

Jacoby Brissett has seen minimal action in three games this season. However, he's made the most of his time on the field. He's completed 18-of-23 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

He'll get a full start this weekend and the chance to prove what he's got against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense.

The 49ers rank third in points allowed and 11th in total yards given up on defense. They're right in the middle for pass yards given up (222) per game. The Commanders have scored 20 points or less in three of their last five games.

With the quarterback change, it'll be tough to think Brissett will have a great day against them.

Is Jarrett Stidham a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Jarrett Stidham - New York Jets v Denver Broncos

Jarrett Stidham will make his first start this season. He started two games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders and went 0-2.

Luckily for Stidham, he has a more favorable matchup than Brissett, and could have a good game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rank 26th in points given up and 29th in yards given up. They have the third-worst pass defense and have been giving up a lot of points lately.

Like Brissett, Stidham will be working with an offense that he hasn't played much with.

Jacoby Brissett vs Jarrett Stidham: who should I start in Week 17?

Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

If you had to pick between Jacoby Brissett or Jarrett Stidham this week, it's tough to decide who will get you more points in fantasy. Both quarterbacks haven't played much this season so there's not too much to base an opinion off of.

You could assume Stidham has the better matchup on paper, but both quarterbacks haven't played much this season.

Stidham has far less experience than Brissett but that could be no factor in how he performs this week.