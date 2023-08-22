Jacoby Brissett Net Worth: How much is Commanders QB worth in 2023?

Jacoby Brissett joined the Washington Commanders this offseason. The quarterback will serve as a backup to Sam Howell in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

In Brissett, the Commanders have a veteran option in their ranks. The 30-year-old has seven years of experience in the big league.

According to reports, Brissett is worth an estimated $5 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune through his football career in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per Spotrac, Brissett has made $42,881,475 in career earnings across seven years in the league. He has received $13,675,638 in base salary, $17,180,604 in signing bonuses and $1,042,733 in incentives.

Brissett signed a one-year, $8,000,000 deal with Washington earlier this year and was expected to be the QB1. However, over the weekend, the Commanders named Howell as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Jacoby Brissett's NFL stats and career

Washington Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett

The New England Patriots selected Jacoby Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. Brissett spent one year with the team, winning the Super Bowl as Tom Brady's backup. He then played four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2021 on a one-year contract.

Last season, Brissett served as a temporary starter for the Cleveland Browns until Deshaun Watson completed his suspension. He threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Cleveland was 4-7 with him as the starter before Watson took over.

Across seven years in the NFL, Brissett has racked up 10,350 yards and 48 touchdowns on 963 passes. He also has 896 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground in 76 games.

It will now be interesting to see how Brissett fares at Washington during the 2023 season. He is a reliable option to call upon in a pinch and can steady the ship if required.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 10 votes