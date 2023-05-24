Jadakis Bonds 40 time: Is the Packers' new WR faster than Lamar Jackson's weapon Zay Flowers?

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced the signing of wideout Jadakis Bonds. The team also released tight end Nick Guggemos.

According to reports, Bonds measured in at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds at Liberty's pro day. He’s completed his 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds. However, Bonds is relatively slower than Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers clocked his 40-yard dash at 4.42 seconds at the 2023 NFL combine. The Ravens then picked him in the first round of this year's draft.

The Packers opted to sign Bonds as an unrestricted free agent because rookie receiver Grant DuBose has been sidelined for the start of OTAs. Green Bay included Bonds as part of their roster ahead of their team practice on Tuesday.

Jadakis Bonds' stats in the 2022 season

Former Hampton Pirates WR Jadakis Bonds

Jadakis Bonds enjoyed an impressive 2022 season with the Hampton Pirates. The receiver racked up 855 yards and 10 touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Despite Bonds' stellar showings, the Pirates finished with an overall record of 4–7 and a mark of 1–7 in conference play to place in a tie for last in the CAA.

During his four seasons at Hampton University, Bonds recorded 180 receptions for 2,731 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 53 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Bonds has long arms to keep defensive backs at bay in the open field. The receiver also lowers his pads to run through tackles for extra yardage. Additionally, the player can also cause havoc in the middle of the field and spin out of tackles.

There's a lot that Bonds can improve on as well. He isn't a player who will create a lot of separation but that's something that he can work on. It will be interesting to see how Bonds fares in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

