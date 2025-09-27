Jaguars vs 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season
The Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers will square off in a Week 4 matchup on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
The Jags have recorded two wins this season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and the Houston Texans in Week 3. However, the two wins came at home and they aim to secure their first road win under coach Liam Coen in Week 4.
The 49ers are unbeaten after three games and are playing like one of the best teams in the NFC.
Below is how the Jags will likely line up in defense against the 49ers on Sunday:
Position
Starter
LDE
Josh Hines-Allen
LDT
DaVon Hamilton
RDT
Arik Armstead
RDE
Travon Walker
WLB
Foyesade Oluokun
MLB
Devin Lloyd
SLB
Dennis Gardeck
LCB
Jarrian Jones
SS
Eric Murray
FS
Andrew Wingard
RCB
Tyson Campbell
NB
Jourdan Lewis
Below is how the Jaguars' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:
Position
Starter
PK
Cam Little
P
Logan Cooke
H
Logan Cooke
PR
Parker Washington
KR
Bhayshul Tuten
LS
Ross Matiscik
San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup
Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jaguars:
Position
Starter
QB
Brock Purdy
RB
Christian McCaffrey
WR
Jauan Jennings
WR
Ricky Pearsall
WR
Kendrick Bourne
TE
Jake Tonges
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
LT
Trent Williams
LG
Connor Colby
C
Jake Brendel
RG
Dominick Puni
RT
Colton McKivitz
Below is how the Niners are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jaguars:
Position
Starter
LDE
Mykel Williams
LDT
Kalia Davis
RDT
Jordan Elliott
RDE
Bryce Huff
WLB
Dee Winters
MLB
Fred Warner
SLB
Luke Gifford
LCB
Renardo Green
SS
Marques Sigle
FS
Jason Pinnock
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
NB
Upton Stout
Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jaguars:
Position
Starter
PK
Eddy Pineiro
P
Thomas Morstead
H
Thomas Morstead
PR
Skyy Moore
KR
Isaac Guerendo
LS
Jon Weeks
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart
Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart
Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Trevor Lawrence
Nick Mullens
-
-
RB
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Cody Schrader
WR
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
-
-
WR
Travis Hunter
Tim Patrick
-
-
WR
Dyami Brown
Joshua Cephus (IR)
-
-
TE
Brenton Strange
Johnny Mundt
Hunter Long
-
LT
Walker Little
-
-
-
LG
Ezra Cleveland
Wyatt Milum (out)
Cooper Hodges (out)
-
C
Robert Hainsey
Jonah Monheim
-
-
RG
Patrick Mekari
Chuma Edoga
-
-
RT
Anton Harrison
Cole Van Lanen
-
-
Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
Josh Hines-Allen
Dawuane Smoot
Danny Striggow
LDT
DaVon Hamilton
Austin Johnson
Khalen Saunders
RDT
Arik Armstead
Maason Smith
-
RDE
Travon Walker
Emmanuel Ogbah
BJ Green II
WLB
Foyesade Oluokun
Jack Kiser
-
MLB
Devin Lloyd
Ventrell Miller
-
SLB
Dennis Gardeck
Yasir Abdullah
Jalen McLeod (IR)
LCB
Jarrian Jones
Travis Hunter
-
SS
Eric Murray
Rayuan Lane III
Kahlef Hailassie
FS
Andrew Wingard
Antonio Johnson
Caleb Ransaw (IR)
RCB
Tyson Campbell
Montaric Brown
-
NB
Jourdan Lewis
Christian Braswell
-
Below is a look at the Jags’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Cam Little
-
-
P
Logan Cooke
-
-
H
Logan Cooke
-
-
PR
Parker Washington
-
-
KR
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
LeQuint Allen Jr.
LS
Ross Matiscik
-
-
San Francisco 49ers depth chart
Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Brock Purdy
Mac Jones
Kurtis Rourke (out)
-
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Brian Robinson Jr.
Isaac Guerendo
Jordan James
WR
Jauan Jennings
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Watkins (out)
Trent Taylor
WR
Ricky Pearsall
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Brandon Aiyuk (out)
-
WR
Kendrick Bourne
Skyy Moore
Jacob Cowing (IR)
-
TE
Jake Tonges
Luke Farrell
Brayden Willis
George Kittle (IR)
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
-
-
-
LT
Trent Williams
Spencer Burford (IR)
-
-
LG
Connor Colby
Ben Bartch (IR)
-
-
C
Jake Brendel
Matt Hennessy
-
-
RG
Dominick Puni
Drew Moss
-
-
RT
Colton McKivitz
Austen Pleasants
Isaac Alarcon (suspended)
Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Mykel Williams
Yetur Gross-Matos
Tarron Jackson (IR)
-
LDT
Kalia Davis
Alfred Collins
Kevin Givens (IR)
-
RDT
Jordan Elliott
CJ West (out)
Jordan Jefferson
-
RDE
Bryce Huff
Sam Okuayinonu
Robert Beal Jr.
Nick Bosa (IR)
WLB
Dee Winters
Nick Martin
-
-
MLB
Fred Warner
Tatum Bethune
-
-
SLB
Luke Gifford
Curtis Robinson
-
-
LCB
Renardo Green
Tre Tomlinson (IR)
-
-
SS
Marques Sigle
Ji'Ayir Brown
-
-
FS
Jason Pinnock
Siran Neal
Malik Mustapha
-
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
Darrell Luter Jr.
Jakob Robinson (IR)
-
NB
Upton Stout
Chase Lucas
-
-
Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Eddy Pineiro
-
-
P
Thomas Morstead
-
-
H
Thomas Morstead
-
-
PR
Skyy Moore
Jordan Watkins (out)
Jacob Cowing (IR)
KR
Isaac Guerendo
Skyy Moore
-
LS
Jon Weeks
-
-
How to watch the Jaguars vs. 49ers Week 4 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 28, at Levi’s Stadium for a Week 4 matchup.
The Jags have a 2-1 record going into their Week 4 game, which is their best start to a season since 2022. They also started 2-1 three years ago and won the AFC South that season.
With a perfect 3-0 record going into this game, the 49ers will try to win again in Week 4 at home before facing the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
All the information you need to watch the game, including TV and streaming details, is provided below:
Date and Time: Sunday, September 28th, 4:05 P.M. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
TV: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)
Live Streaming: FuboTV
About the author
Habib Timileyin
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.