Jaguars vs 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers will square off in a Week 4 matchup on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Jags have recorded two wins this season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and the Houston Texans in Week 3. However, the two wins came at home and they aim to secure their first road win under coach Liam Coen in Week 4.

The 49ers are unbeaten after three games and are playing like one of the best teams in the NFC.

Let's find out below what Jacksonville and San Francisco's projected starting lineups for Week 4 look like.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 4

Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the San Francisco 49ers:

Position Starter QB Trevor Lawrence RB Travis Etienne Jr. WR Brian Thomas Jr. WR Travis Hunter WR Dyami Brown TE Brenton Strange LT Walker Little LG Ezra Cleveland C Robert Hainsey RG Patrick Mekari RT Anton Harrison

Below is how the Jags will likely line up in defense against the 49ers on Sunday:

Position Starter LDE Josh Hines-Allen LDT DaVon Hamilton RDT Arik Armstead RDE Travon Walker WLB Foyesade Oluokun MLB Devin Lloyd SLB Dennis Gardeck LCB Jarrian Jones SS Eric Murray FS Andrew Wingard RCB Tyson Campbell NB Jourdan Lewis

Below is how the Jaguars' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:

Position Starter PK Cam Little P Logan Cooke H Logan Cooke PR Parker Washington KR Bhayshul Tuten LS Ross Matiscik

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

Running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jaguars:

Position Starter QB Brock Purdy RB Christian McCaffrey WR Jauan Jennings WR Ricky Pearsall WR Kendrick Bourne TE Jake Tonges FB Kyle Juszczyk LT Trent Williams LG Connor Colby C Jake Brendel RG Dominick Puni RT Colton McKivitz

Below is how the Niners are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jaguars:

Position Starter LDE Mykel Williams LDT Kalia Davis RDT Jordan Elliott RDE Bryce Huff WLB Dee Winters MLB Fred Warner SLB Luke Gifford LCB Renardo Green SS Marques Sigle FS Jason Pinnock RCB Deommodore Lenoir NB Upton Stout

Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jaguars:

Position Starter PK Eddy Pineiro P Thomas Morstead H Thomas Morstead PR Skyy Moore KR Isaac Guerendo LS Jon Weeks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart

Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Trevor Lawrence Nick Mullens - - RB Travis Etienne Jr. Bhayshul Tuten LeQuint Allen Jr. Cody Schrader WR Brian Thomas Jr. Parker Washington - - WR Travis Hunter Tim Patrick - - WR Dyami Brown Joshua Cephus (IR) - - TE Brenton Strange Johnny Mundt Hunter Long - LT Walker Little - - - LG Ezra Cleveland Wyatt Milum (out) Cooper Hodges (out) - C Robert Hainsey Jonah Monheim - - RG Patrick Mekari Chuma Edoga - - RT Anton Harrison Cole Van Lanen - -

Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Josh Hines-Allen Dawuane Smoot Danny Striggow LDT DaVon Hamilton Austin Johnson Khalen Saunders RDT Arik Armstead Maason Smith - RDE Travon Walker Emmanuel Ogbah BJ Green II WLB Foyesade Oluokun Jack Kiser - MLB Devin Lloyd Ventrell Miller - SLB Dennis Gardeck Yasir Abdullah Jalen McLeod (IR) LCB Jarrian Jones Travis Hunter - SS Eric Murray Rayuan Lane III Kahlef Hailassie FS Andrew Wingard Antonio Johnson Caleb Ransaw (IR) RCB Tyson Campbell Montaric Brown - NB Jourdan Lewis Christian Braswell -

Below is a look at the Jags’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Cam Little - - P Logan Cooke - - H Logan Cooke - - PR Parker Washington - - KR Bhayshul Tuten Parker Washington LeQuint Allen Jr. LS Ross Matiscik - -

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Brock Purdy Mac Jones Kurtis Rourke (out) - RB Christian McCaffrey Brian Robinson Jr. Isaac Guerendo Jordan James WR Jauan Jennings Demarcus Robinson Jordan Watkins (out) Trent Taylor WR Ricky Pearsall Marquez Valdes-Scantling Brandon Aiyuk (out) - WR Kendrick Bourne Skyy Moore Jacob Cowing (IR) - TE Jake Tonges Luke Farrell Brayden Willis George Kittle (IR) FB Kyle Juszczyk - - - LT Trent Williams Spencer Burford (IR) - - LG Connor Colby Ben Bartch (IR) - - C Jake Brendel Matt Hennessy - - RG Dominick Puni Drew Moss - - RT Colton McKivitz Austen Pleasants Isaac Alarcon (suspended)

Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Mykel Williams Yetur Gross-Matos Tarron Jackson (IR) - LDT Kalia Davis Alfred Collins Kevin Givens (IR) - RDT Jordan Elliott CJ West (out) Jordan Jefferson - RDE Bryce Huff Sam Okuayinonu Robert Beal Jr. Nick Bosa (IR) WLB Dee Winters Nick Martin - - MLB Fred Warner Tatum Bethune - - SLB Luke Gifford Curtis Robinson - - LCB Renardo Green Tre Tomlinson (IR) - - SS Marques Sigle Ji'Ayir Brown - - FS Jason Pinnock Siran Neal Malik Mustapha - RCB Deommodore Lenoir Darrell Luter Jr. Jakob Robinson (IR) - NB Upton Stout Chase Lucas - -

Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Eddy Pineiro - - P Thomas Morstead - - H Thomas Morstead - - PR Skyy Moore Jordan Watkins (out) Jacob Cowing (IR) KR Isaac Guerendo Skyy Moore - LS Jon Weeks - -

How to watch the Jaguars vs. 49ers Week 4 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 28, at Levi’s Stadium for a Week 4 matchup.

The Jags have a 2-1 record going into their Week 4 game, which is their best start to a season since 2022. They also started 2-1 three years ago and won the AFC South that season.

With a perfect 3-0 record going into this game, the 49ers will try to win again in Week 4 at home before facing the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

All the information you need to watch the game, including TV and streaming details, is provided below:

Date and Time: Sunday, September 28th, 4:05 P.M. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

