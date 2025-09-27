  • home icon
Jaguars vs 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 27, 2025 04:22 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Jaguars vs 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers will square off in a Week 4 matchup on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Jags have recorded two wins this season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and the Houston Texans in Week 3. However, the two wins came at home and they aim to secure their first road win under coach Liam Coen in Week 4.

The 49ers are unbeaten after three games and are playing like one of the best teams in the NFC.

Let's find out below what Jacksonville and San Francisco's projected starting lineups for Week 4 look like.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 4

Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence - Source: Imagn
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the San Francisco 49ers:

PositionStarter
QBTrevor Lawrence
RBTravis Etienne Jr.
WRBrian Thomas Jr.
WRTravis Hunter
WRDyami Brown
TEBrenton Strange
LTWalker Little
LGEzra Cleveland
CRobert Hainsey
RGPatrick Mekari
RTAnton Harrison
Below is how the Jags will likely line up in defense against the 49ers on Sunday:

PositionStarter
LDEJosh Hines-Allen
LDTDaVon Hamilton
RDTArik Armstead
RDETravon Walker
WLBFoyesade Oluokun
MLBDevin Lloyd
SLBDennis Gardeck
LCBJarrian Jones
SSEric Murray
FSAndrew Wingard
RCBTyson Campbell
NBJourdan Lewis
Below is how the Jaguars' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:

PositionStarter
PKCam Little
PLogan Cooke
HLogan Cooke
PRParker Washington
KRBhayshul Tuten
LSRoss Matiscik
San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

Running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jaguars:

PositionStarter
QBBrock Purdy
RBChristian McCaffrey
WRJauan Jennings
WRRicky Pearsall
WRKendrick Bourne
TEJake Tonges
FBKyle Juszczyk
LTTrent Williams
LGConnor Colby
CJake Brendel
RGDominick Puni
RTColton McKivitz
Below is how the Niners are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jaguars:

PositionStarter
LDEMykel Williams
LDTKalia Davis
RDTJordan Elliott
RDEBryce Huff
WLBDee Winters
MLBFred Warner
SLBLuke Gifford
LCBRenardo Green
SSMarques Sigle
FSJason Pinnock
RCBDeommodore Lenoir
NBUpton Stout
Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jaguars:

PositionStarter
PKEddy Pineiro
PThomas Morstead
HThomas Morstead
PRSkyy Moore
KRIsaac Guerendo
LSJon Weeks
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart

Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBTrevor LawrenceNick Mullens--
RBTravis Etienne Jr.Bhayshul TutenLeQuint Allen Jr.Cody Schrader
WRBrian Thomas Jr.Parker Washington--
WRTravis HunterTim Patrick--
WRDyami BrownJoshua Cephus (IR)--
TEBrenton StrangeJohnny MundtHunter Long-
LTWalker Little---
LGEzra ClevelandWyatt Milum (out)Cooper Hodges (out)-
CRobert HainseyJonah Monheim--
RGPatrick MekariChuma Edoga--
RTAnton HarrisonCole Van Lanen--
Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEJosh Hines-AllenDawuane SmootDanny Striggow
LDTDaVon HamiltonAustin JohnsonKhalen Saunders
RDTArik ArmsteadMaason Smith-
RDETravon WalkerEmmanuel OgbahBJ Green II
WLBFoyesade OluokunJack Kiser-
MLBDevin LloydVentrell Miller-
SLBDennis GardeckYasir AbdullahJalen McLeod (IR)
LCBJarrian JonesTravis Hunter-
SSEric MurrayRayuan Lane IIIKahlef Hailassie
FSAndrew WingardAntonio JohnsonCaleb Ransaw (IR)
RCBTyson CampbellMontaric Brown-
NBJourdan LewisChristian Braswell-
Below is a look at the Jags’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKCam Little--
PLogan Cooke--
HLogan Cooke--
PRParker Washington- -
KRBhayshul TutenParker WashingtonLeQuint Allen Jr.
LSRoss Matiscik- -
San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBrock PurdyMac JonesKurtis Rourke (out)-
RBChristian McCaffreyBrian Robinson Jr.Isaac GuerendoJordan James
WRJauan JenningsDemarcus RobinsonJordan Watkins (out)Trent Taylor
WRRicky PearsallMarquez Valdes-ScantlingBrandon Aiyuk (out)-
WRKendrick BourneSkyy MooreJacob Cowing (IR)-
TEJake TongesLuke FarrellBrayden WillisGeorge Kittle (IR)
FBKyle Juszczyk---
LTTrent WilliamsSpencer Burford (IR)--
LGConnor ColbyBen Bartch (IR)--
CJake BrendelMatt Hennessy--
RGDominick PuniDrew Moss--
RTColton McKivitzAusten PleasantsIsaac Alarcon (suspended)
Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMykel WilliamsYetur Gross-MatosTarron Jackson (IR)-
LDTKalia DavisAlfred CollinsKevin Givens (IR)-
RDTJordan ElliottCJ West (out)Jordan Jefferson-
RDEBryce HuffSam OkuayinonuRobert Beal Jr.Nick Bosa (IR)
WLBDee WintersNick Martin--
MLBFred WarnerTatum Bethune--
SLBLuke GiffordCurtis Robinson--
LCBRenardo GreenTre Tomlinson (IR)--
SSMarques SigleJi'Ayir Brown--
FSJason PinnockSiran NealMalik Mustapha-
RCBDeommodore LenoirDarrell Luter Jr.Jakob Robinson (IR)-
NBUpton StoutChase Lucas--
Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKEddy Pineiro--
PThomas Morstead--
HThomas Morstead--
PRSkyy MooreJordan Watkins (out)Jacob Cowing (IR)
KRIsaac GuerendoSkyy Moore-
LSJon Weeks- -
How to watch the Jaguars vs. 49ers Week 4 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 28, at Levi’s Stadium for a Week 4 matchup.

The Jags have a 2-1 record going into their Week 4 game, which is their best start to a season since 2022. They also started 2-1 three years ago and won the AFC South that season.

With a perfect 3-0 record going into this game, the 49ers will try to win again in Week 4 at home before facing the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

All the information you need to watch the game, including TV and streaming details, is provided below:

Date and Time: Sunday, September 28th, 4:05 P.M. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

