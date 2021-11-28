Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to EverBank Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Jaguars are 2-8 and don't have much going for them this season. Aside from the off-the-field issues surrounding head coach Urban Meyer, it's been a relatively uneventful year in Jacksonville. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still learning the game's nuances as the team prepares for the future.

The Falcons' season has tanked over the past two weeks. They have stumbled from a .500 record to 4-6 and do not look like a team that could contend for a playoff spot. Their offense has scored just three points in the past two games, a damning stat.

Ahead of a relatively inconsequential game, here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons injury report

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player Position Injury Game Status Shaquill Griffin CB Concussion Out

Shaquill Griffin (concussion) is the only player on the Jaguars' injury report. He won't feature on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons

Player Position Injury Game Status Jonathan Bullard DL Ankle Out Kendall Sheffield OLB Hamstring Out Cordarelle Patterson RB Ankle Questionable Deion Jones ILB Shoulder Questionable

The Falcons have listed two players out for the game on Sunday: defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and linebacker Kendall Sheffield (hamstring). Running back Cordarelle Patterson (ankle) and linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) are also questionable to play against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons starting lineup

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson (Q) or Carlos Hyde | WR - Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew | TE - Dan Arnold | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Tyler Shatley, Ben Bartch, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard | K - Matthew Wright | P - Logan Cooke

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

