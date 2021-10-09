Jaguars vs Titans: Starting lineup and injury report - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will aim to avoid equaling the NFL's second-longest losing streak when they host this AFC South divisional clash against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

The past week was disrupted by head coach Urban Meyer's controversial night out in Ohio, which caused owner Shad Khan to declare that Meyer "must regain our trust." The situation could worsen if the 0-4 Jaguars fall to a 20th consecutive loss.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel also has problems to address after his team slipped to a 27-24 defeat against the previously winless New York Jets in Week 4. This might be the perfect bounce-back game for the 2-2 Titans, or it could plunge them deeper into despair.

Jaguars vs. Titans injury report

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player Position Injury Status Tyson Campbell CB Shoulder Questionable Lerentee McCray DE Hamstring Questionable Roy Robertson-Harris DT Ankle Out

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is the Jaguars' most significant loss after missing practice with an ankle injury. Taven Bryan or Adam Gotsis are on stand-by at defensive tackle.

Nevin Lawson is the next man up if starting cornerback Tyson Campbell is not ready to go following a toe injury. A decision is still to be made on who starts at kicker: Matthew Wright played against Cincinnati last week, but the embattled Josh Lambo is now back and available after being granted personal leave.

Tennessee Titans

Player Position Injury Status Denico Autry DL Hip Questionable Aaron Brewer OL Knee Out Jayon Brown LB Knee Out Bud Dupree LB Knee Questionable Tommy Hudson TE Ankle Out Julio Jones

WR Hamstring Out Brett Kern

P Groin

Out Taylor Lewan

OT Toe Questionable Racey McMath WR Quad Out Ty Sambrailo OT Foot Questionable Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR Hamstring Questionable



The Titans' offense was boosted by A.J. Brown's return to practice this week following a hamstring injury, but fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who is also struggling with his hamstring, is out. The pair missed the Jets game.

A toe injury has kept left tackle Taylor Lewan off the practice field, but he could still suit up on Sunday, as he did against the Jets in Week 4. Meanwhile, left guard Rodger Saffold has been cleared to return from the concussion protocol.

Cornerback Caleb Farley has missed the last three games but was back on the practice field this week, while linebacker Bud Dupree has an outside chance to play after sitting out the previous two games with a knee injury.

Punter Brett Kern is still sidelined with a groin injury, so Johnny Townsend is set to handle punting duties for the second consecutive game.

Jaguars vs. Titans starting lineups

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson | WR - Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. | TE - Chris Manhertz, Dan Arnold | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, Ben Bartch, Jawaan Taylor.

DL - Malcolm Brown, Davon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

Tennessee Titans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | HB - Derrick Henry | FB - Khari Blasingame | WR - A.J. Brown, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | TE - Anthony Firkser | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry | LB - Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, Ola Adeniyi, Harold Landry III | CB - Kristian Fulton, Janoris Jenkins | S - Dane Cruikshank, Kevin Byard | K - Randy Bullock | P - Johnny Townsend

