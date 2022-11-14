Jahan Dotson's fantasy outlook: Should you pick him?

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn't played since hurting his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. The youngster has been taken off the injury report after participating fully in training on Friday and Saturday. He will now be involved on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, barring any setbacks.

Dotson recorded three catches for two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, winning the Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week award. Before getting hurt, he caught two touchdown passes in the following three games.

Dotson may not be worth trading out now, so fantasy managers thinking about doing so should hang onto him. Before being injured, he had a strong start to the season, catching 12 throws for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Dotson should be kept around because he will be valuable in the final run.

Jahan Dotson's value as a fantasy pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are a nearly unbeatable club right now, but the Washington Commanders have recently been playing well.

Jahan Dotson took at least 88 percent of the plays in every contest he appeared in. He played 99 percent of the snaps in Week 2. Despite statistically being his poorest performance, he earned a career-high eight targets in Week 3, establishing himself as a crucial component of the Washington offense.

Dotson has considerable appeal in redraft formats and is a player that should be rostered in all dynasty leagues.

In Week 10, Jahan Dotson should resume his normal position in three-receiver sets with Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin. However, the star first-round pick might not instantly recapture the usual high percentage of snap shares he had in the season's first few weeks.

Fantasy owners should start Dotson with trust right away. He finished his career at Penn State in 2021 with almost 1,200 yards, 91 receptions, and 12 TDs. It's encouraging to know that he was productive even when facing top-tier collegiate opposition. He was close to having a 1,000-yard campaign as a junior in 2020 before missing a few games and falling just short.

Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders' passing game will benefit from Dotson's recovery. Still, he will likely face snap count concerns in his first game back.

