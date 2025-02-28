Jahdae Barron NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Texas DB 

Jahdae Barron is a top defensive back prospect in a draft class that also boasts the likes of Travis Hunter and Will Johnson. He is the type of player who can dramatically influence and elevate a team's defense, particularly the backfield.

In his five seasons as a Texas Longhorn, he proved himself a prolific tackler, hitting double-digits beginning in his sophomore season. His best stretch went from 2022 to 2024: 74 tackles (42 solo), then 59 (32 solo), and finally 67 (46 solo). He also had eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two sacks and three fumble recoveries.

But who is he really, and which teams could make the most sense for him?

Jahdae Barron's draft profile

As the tape below demonstrates, Barron can do anything anywhere. He can shut down or steal passes, stuff runs, and even sack quarterbacks. He has an uncanny speed and intelligence that enables him to get to the prospective spot of the play and end it before it happens.

Wide receivers in both the SEC and other conferences have had to put up with him anticipating their targets, and that should be something that their counterparts in the pros can also expect.

Here's a closer look at three potential landing spots for the Texas DB.

3 best landing spots for Texas DB Jahdae Barron

#3. Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

The Carolina Panthers have found a gem in recent Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn, but they need more secondary firepower. Mike Jackson, who started alongside him in 2024, is entering free agency.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and secondary coach Renaldo Hill may want a jack-of-all-trades who can make an immediate impact whenever and wherever he plays – whether it be against the pass or the run.

#2. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders have been repeatedly trying to find their next secondary superstar – one who can franchise legends like Hall of Famers Willie Brown and Charles Woodson. So far, they have not been able to extract the best out of their situation.

They had draftees Nate Hobbs (who will be a free agent), Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson playing alongside Jack Jones at corner in 2024. And at safety, Trevon Moehrig will be a free agent after playing alongside Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Seems like the perfect opportunity for Jahdae Barron to prove his well-roundedness.

#1. Minnesota Vikings

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings are facing a conundrum at cornerback. Starters Camryn Bynum and Stephon Gilmore and backup Shaquill Griffin will be free agents. And Brian Flores will not want a drought at the position with only Mekhi Blackmon being starter-worthy.

He already has a "Swiss Army knife" at safety in Josh Metellus; so who will stop him from wanting another in Barron? Offenses around the league will have to successfully gameplan around defeating a pair of do-it-all players if they want to accumulate yards.

