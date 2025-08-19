Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Fantasy Football ranking, outlook, points projections, and forecast: Is Lions RB good pick?

The Detroit Lions used their first round, No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs. At the time, there was a belief by some that the twelfth pick in the selection process was too high to pick a running back.

However, Gibbs has become one of the best, and most complete rushers in all of football; showing that the Lions were smart in making that selection a few years ago.

In fantasy football, Gibbs has finished as an RB1 in each of his first two seasons in the league. He finished as the RB10 in 2023 (16.1 points per game) and as the overall RB1 in 2024 (21.3 points per game). Due to this amazing stat line, Gibbs is being projected as one of the top players for the 2025 season and is unquestionably someone that you should attempt to target in your draft this year.

At the current time, Gibbs is being projected by Fantasy Pros as the RB2 in PPR (points per reception) fantasy leagues, only behind Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson. This ranking likely means that Gibbs will be one of the first players selected and be a mid to high first round pick in your fantasy football draft this summer.

Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 fantasy football outlook after amazing 2024 season

Gibbs is the complete running back. As a rusher, he is extremely quick and agile, can make sharp cuts with the football to make defenders miss, and has great vision to find the open gap in the defensive unit. As a receiver, Gibbs has strong hands, is an elite route runner, and is able to gain yards and make defenders miss after the catch.

The only question regarding Gibbs in fantasy football is the presence of RB David Montgomery in Detroit's backfield. Although Gibbs has proven to be the more efficient and exciting option, head coach Dan Campbell seems set on having two talented running back options feature in a big way. As a result, this timesplit may lower the overall ceiling that Gibbs can reach in fantasy football in 2025.

Yahoo Sports is projecting that Gibbs will have a statline of about 1,054 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, 54 receptions, 436 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in 2025. In fantasy football, they are projecting that Gibbs will finish with about 272.59 PPR points (16.0 points per game).

The combination of elite talent and strong schematic fit on one of the best teams in football makes Gibbs a high-end RB1 in fantasy football this year, with overall RB1 potential.

